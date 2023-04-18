Joel Wayne Turner
Joel Wayne Turner, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born April 24, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, he was the son of Gardie and Codell Schroader Turner.
He was a 1964 graduate of Calloway County High School. He worked for the Tappan stove plant in Murray and was a life-long tobacco farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold A. Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his daughter, Tammy Ray of Hazel; grandchildren, Turner James “TJ” Ray of Memphis, Tennessee, and Amber Alexis Ray of Jackson, Tennessee; and nephews James Turner and wife Lori of Coldwater, Tim Alton and wife Johnda of Murray and Hugh Alton of Hazel.
A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Holder
Robert Joe Holder, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home.
Born August 19, 1962, in Watsonville, California, he was the son of Delbert and Betty (Cloud) Holder.
He was a welder and steel fabricator at Darnell Steel and Construction in Benton. He previously worked for Midwest Steel in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Holder; and a sister, Janice Lampi.
Robert is survived by wife of 32 years, Julie (Rogers) Holder of Murray; children, Ryan (Daytona) Rogers of Murray, Joshua (Brenda) Holder of Paris, Tennessee, Autumn (Corey Crowley) Holder of Murray, Grace (Blake Steinfeldt) Holder of Murray, Matthew (Aarin) Holder of Benton and Ashley Holder of Murray; grandchildren, Kylie Steinfeldt, Serra Tynes, Emma Rogers, William Rogers, Adalynn Steinfeldt, Oakley Holder, Asher Nance and Jackson Crowley; and a sister, Rachelle Holder of Peoria, Arizona.
A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. No service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Daisy Baker
Daisy Baker, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carla Cheryl Hinson
Carla Cheryl Hinson, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.