Janet L. Bond
Janet L. Bond, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 20, 1972, to Roy and Sadie Giuliano Creech.
She had a passion for quilting and enjoyed gifting those to people. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She was of Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Chevy Heady.
Janet is survived by her husband, Gene Bond of Murray; a son, Frank Lowe Jr. of Murray; two daughters, Luella Lowe of Murray and Jessica Lowe of New Concord; two brothers, Michael Creech (Cindy) of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Daniel Creech of Murray; and grandchildren, Noah Wells, Brayden Wells, Meika Wells, Elora Wells, Joyce Lowe, Abigail Johnson, Somara Johnson and Damien Bell.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Cy Peter Queen
Cy Peter Queen, 49, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
He was born Nov. 18, 1971, to Tim Queen and Kathy Miller Queen.
He graduated from McGavock High School in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was a proud member of the award-winning band and chamber singers. Following high school, he attended Vanderbilt University’s Blair Music Academy on a vocal scholarship. At the time of his death, he was a self-employed musician performing with Exit South and at his beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian in Murfreesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, and his maternal grandfather, James Roland Miller.
Cy is survived by his maternal grandmother, Edna Miller of Murfreesboro; two aunts, Ruth Miller Warner (Richard) of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Beth Miller Stribling of Murray; two cousins, Jeremy and Jared (Dana) Warner of Georgia; an extended loving family and a large circle of friends.
A memorial service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Mr. Queen was adamant in making a difference and his family was very proud they could grant his wishes to donate his remains to Genesis of Memphis for medical education and Tennessee Donor Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org), or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 East Main St., Murfreesboro, TN.
Laura Findley
Laura Findley, 84, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home, of natural causes.
She was born July 23, 1936, in Almo, Kentucky, to Cecil and Myrtle Hopkins.
She loved her family, reading, traveling and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Edward McClure; her second husband, William Findley; and a daughter, Donna McClure Ingram.
She is survived by a son, Thomas McClure of Hardin; a daughter, Deborah Alford of Birmingham, Alabama; two stepsons, Kenneth McClure of Birmingham and Edward McClure of Georgia; a brother, Larry Hopkins of Mayfield; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Marshall County Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Faye Parker
Martha Faye Parker, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Christian Care Center in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
William Glenn Boggess
William Glenn Boggess, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.