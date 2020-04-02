Savanna Linzie Stallings
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, heaven gained another angel, Savanna Linzie Stallings, 22 of Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1998, in Paris to James Donald Stallings and Tracie Heavner Stallings, both of Puryear, Tennessee.
She was a 2014 high school graduate and worked in environmental services at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a ray of sunlight to all people, and loved by all she crossed paths with. Her fiancé loved to call her his “hummingbird,” and she loved his family very much.
Savanna is survived by her father and mother; her fiancé, Jacob Matheny of Paris; two sisters, Kinslie Rhea Stallings of Puryear and Emaleigh Paige Heavner of Paris; two aunts, Christina (Gary) Owen, and Lisa Odom; two uncles, Dean Heavner (Misty Tomblin) of North Carolina, and Daniel (Kelly) Yoke; one great-aunt, Martha Loosier of Alabama; one great-uncle, Brian (Sally) Thompson of Puryear; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Savanna Stallings Family, ℅ Ridgeway Funeral Home, P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
J.T. Ethridge
J.T. Ethridge, 81, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1938, in Princeton, Kentucky, to the Rev. Julian and Isabel McKinney Ethridge.
He was a 1956 graduate of Caldwell County High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, enlisting just after graduation. He married Erma Jean Turner on Nov. 5, 1965, and they made their home in the Buffalo community of Trigg County, where they raised their growing family. J.T. was owner of Ethridge Plastics in Cadiz, a manufacturing business he established with his family in 1991, and although he had retired many years ago, he still came in to work every day, just to supervise. He immensely loved his family, and he was so proud of them all and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Known as Papaw to his grandchildren, he enjoyed taking them fishing and attending their many games, plays and recitals. He was their biggest fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Jean Ethridge, who died Dec. 6, 2014; a sister, Nata Jean Pinnegar; and an uncle, Woodrow Ethridge.
Mr. Ethridge is survived by his sons, Dr. Ben Hall and wife Lisa of Paducah, Jeff Ethridge and wife Melissa of Naples, Florida, Edward Ethridge and wife Christina of Cadiz, Jerry Clayton Ethridge and wife Brannigan of Princeton and James Radford and wife Martha of Cerulean; his daughters, Becky Stallons and husband David of Hopkinsville and Lynn Harris and husband Brian of Big Rock, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, Nikki (Caleb) Stallons, Paige (Casper) Banks, Aaron Stallons, Bethany Stallons, Alex Ethridge, Anthony Ethridge, Avery Ethridge, Gunner Harris, Malainey Harris, Laighton Harris, Jessica (Daniel) Jones, Cody Hall, Michael (Kristyn) Hall and Abriella Ethridge; three great-grandchildren, Nyneve Jones, Laramee Banks and Braylee Stallons; a sister, Sarah (Bill "Pin") Laffoon of Dawson Springs; and a special friend, Ruby White of Princeton.
A private funeral service will be held with Ronnie Sivells and Jamus Redd officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or the Trigg County High School Fishing Team, 203 Main St., Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in care of arrangements.