Coach Ronald L. Greene
Coach Ronald L. Greene, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Paul and Ruth Dowen Greene, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Coach loved the game of basketball and was a winner every step of the way. A few of his accomplishments include being inducted into five Halls of Fame (Super Dome, Louisiana, University of New Orleans, Murray State University and Indiana Silver Anniversary Team). He was also named the SEC Coach of the Year at Mississippi State. At Murray State, he orchestrated the biggest turnaround in NCAA history, and after the inaugural season, chalked up 115 victories, three OVC championships and three National Invitational Tournament (NIT) appearances in six years.
He has been a pillar of the Murray community for the past 50 years. One of his greatest passions was the love of his family and friends. He loved his wife of almost 60 years, his siblings, his children and their spouses, and his 12 grandchildren fiercely. He had a tremendous sense of loyalty and adored his long term golf buddies and friends. He cherished spending quality time with each of them. He loved excellence and instilled the importance of family, values and hard work.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ailene Greene of Murray; two sons, Chip Greene and wife Kriston of Springhill, Tennessee, and David Greene of Naples, Florida; daughters, Monica Schyck and husband Steve of Winter Garden, Florida, Kim Stone and husband Niels IV of Naples, Florida, and Becky English and husband Mark of Almo; a sister, Mary Kaye Cartwright (Gary) of Chandler, Arizona; a brother, Mike Greene of Terre Haute, Indiana; and grandchildren, Preston English, Niels Stone, Trey Schyck, Konnor Stone, Madison Greene, Ailey Schyck, Lincoln English, Kiley Stone, Jackson Greene, Presley Greene, Dawson Greene and Kendyll English.
The funeral service is at noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with Joey Adair and Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Willa F. Taylor
Willa F. Taylor died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 29, 1928, to WJ “Bill” Pruitt and Vandie Lay Pruitt in Walker County, Alabama.
She married Jimmie Lee Taylor in 1946 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. Together they had three children, Eldon Lee Taylor, Marily Taylor Crook and Sharon Faye Taylor. She lived in the Dogwood Community in Mississippi County, Missouri, for more than 50 years before she moved to Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Jimmy Taylor; a son, Eldon; and a daughter, Sharon.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Crook and husband Gary of Murray; a grandson, Lee Taylor and wife Wendy of Decatur, Alabama; two granddaughters, Stacey Young (Jason) of Benton and Robyn Brantley (Bryan) of Paducah; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Dogwood Cemetery in East Prairie, Missouri. Burial will follow.
Gloria A. Beckwith
Gloria A. Beckwith, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Buffalo, New York.
She retired from Walmart in Murray, and was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Green; her husband, David Beckwith; and two brothers, Paul and Jerry Webb.
Gloria is survived by two sisters, Kathy Palmateer of Holland, New York, and Shelly Vaughan of Canada; and many dear friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Randy James Myers
Randy James Myers, beloved son, brother and friend, died March 10, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.
Born April 23, 1947, to James Erwin Myers and Sandra Jeanne Myers in the farming community of Hazel, Kentucky, Randy moved to the suburbs of Chicago in the early 1950s with his parents and sister Sharon, who would later be known as singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon.
By the early 1960s, the Myers family relocated to Los Angeles in support of his sister's burgeoning career. Graduating from Hollywood High School, Randy furthered his musical talents as both a drummer and a songwriter. His band, Raga and The Talas, released a garage rock record, “My Group and Me,” in 1965.
In 1969, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” co-written by Myers with his sister and Jimmy Holiday, became a million-selling, Grammy-nominated record for DeShannon. The iconic anthem became an international classic and has been performed by dozens of other artists including Dolly Parton, Al Green and Annie Lennox, Gladys Knight & The Pips and The Dave Clark Five. Two additional Myers-DeShannon-Holiday hit collaborations followed with “Love Will Find a Way” and “Brighton Hill.” Among Myers' other co-compositions are “Bad Water,” “River of Love,” “You Are the Real Thing,” “What Was Your Day Like,” “Mediterranean Sky,” “Sooner or Later,” “Movin’,” “Livin' on the Easy Side,” “Francoise” and “When Morning Comes Again.” Myers' musical endeavors also included serving as road manager for his sister's touring performances and handling administrative duties for her song publishing company.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Jeff Rudy officiating.
James Wallace McGehee
James Wallace McGehee, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
