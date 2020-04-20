William Conley Jones Sr.
William Conley Jones Sr., 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Henry County Health Care Center in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to James Arnold Jones and Bertha Mae Whitney Jones, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Raymond Jones of Orlando, Florida, and Williams Jones Jr. of Melbourne, Florida; and six grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hallie B. Owens
Hallie B. Owens, 91, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 1:11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Green Acres Health Care Facility in Mayfield.
She was a member of Northside Church of Christ and was a retired seamstress with the former Merit Clothing Company.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Calhoun; a son, John Wayne Rushing; her father, Merritt Miller; her mother, Opal Osborne Gross; and a half-brother, Gerald Gross.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her daughter, Brenda Cook of Murray, and two granddaughters, Pamela Bucy and husband Todd Eldridge of Sarasota, Florida, and Vanessa Bucy of Murray.
A private family service will be held with Chris Kemp officiating. Burial will be in Cuba Community Cemetery.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Peter Francis O’Rourke III
Peter Francis O’Rourke III passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 43.
Peter was born Oct. 10, 1976, at the U.S. Army Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, when his parents were living abroad while working for the Department of Defense Schools.
He was employed as a research associate at the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center, RW Johnson-St. Barnabas Medical Center in Oceanport, New Jersey. He previously worked as a regulatory specialist at John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Peter graduated from Calloway County High School in 1995 and earned a bachelor of science degree at Murray State University, where he was a Presidential Scholar and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He also earned a master of science degree in regulatory affairs from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Peter was an exceptional high school athlete who played football and basketball, and served as the captain of the tennis team. He also participated in the Austrian Exchange Program. The highlight of his high school experience was traveling to Hawaii with his biology class to participate in a study of sea turtles. He had an easy confidence and a gregarious nature that enabled him to befriend all types of people, making him a class favorite.
Peter was known for his adventurous spirit and deep appreciation of nature and the outdoors. His favorite saying was, “Go outside!” He spent summers growing up on Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey, where he developed a great love of the ocean. He enjoyed surfing, scuba diving, fishing and swimming.
He and his brother Andrew shared a passion for music that expanded and evolved over the years and was a constant soundtrack to their adventures. They carried a radio to the beach, hooked up sound systems in their bedrooms, and always had music in their car rides. Eventually, they enjoyed listening to Andrew’s original music that he recorded. Peter’s taste in music was so eclectic that a person listening to his play list would find every genre of music represented.
During one semester at Murray State University, he participated in an exchange program with Colorado State University at Pueblo, where he developed a passion for snow skiing and snowboarding. He later worked at ski resorts in Breckinridge, Dillon and Keystone, Colorado. His sister Bethany marveled at his ability to make friends. She said that wherever Peter went, he made a diverse group of friends, and those friends became family members to him. He was known for his hilarious sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. His friends say that his hilarity and quick wit was a product of his intelligence.
Peter was also dedicated to helping others. Last summer, he participated in the LJDR Davis Foundation Medical Mission trip to Jamaica. The team provided medical care for over 1,300 residents. His brother Andrew says that Peter inspired him to be a better man.
Peter’s greatest passion was caring for his two sons, Liam and Quinlan, whom he loved fiercely. He was instilling in them the same zeal for life that he exuded, making sure they also spent their summers growing up on the New Jersey beach with his family and him at “granny camp” and exploring the world.
He and his wife took the boys on an extended vacation to France and Italy. Peter, his sons, his brother Andrew, and his mother Marion traveled to Spain and Portugal two summers ago. His sons were fond of mixed martial arts, so Peter and his boys began taking karate, taekwondo, jiu jitsu and wrestling lessons.
He was teaching them how to snow ski and become a marksmen in the NRA Explore Marksmanship Qualification Program. Peter’s extended family members are committed to keeping his spirit of adventure alive for his two sons.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marguerite and Peter O’Rourke Sr. of New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Beth and Jack Belote of Murray.
Peter is survived by his sons Liam Addison O’Rourke and Quinlan Hayes O’Rourke, and their mother, Dr. Cristina O’Rourke of Paramus, New Jersey; his parents, Marion and Peter O’Rourke II of Murray; his brother, Andrew Maddox O’Rourke; his sister, Bethany Scott O’Neill and husband John Francis O’Neill of Front Royal, Virginia; one nephew, Matthew O’Neill; and nieces, Emma and Carmen O’Neill.
Peter was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Murray.
Because of his love for water and travel and his compassion for others, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to Living Waters of the World, a Presbyterian organization that trains and equips mission teams to provide clean water to communities throughout the developing world.
A person’s Facebook page says so much about who they are. The love he and his family shared is certainly evident. His sister sent a post on his last birthday that said, “Happy birthday, Peter O’Rourke! I’ll take the kids, and you take a nap! Best gift ever!”
His own posts are quite revealing. A post from Dec. 31, 2018 says, “I’m fairly certain on Judgment Day, I won’t be asked, ‘How well did others treat you?’ It is more likely that I will be asked, ‘How well did you treat others?’”
Another from May 17, 2018 reads, “Say a little prayer and make sure that you hug your loved ones. Life is precious and unpredictable.” One of the last songs he posted is the haunting melody entitled “River” from Leon Bridges’ album entitled Coming Home. It’s a song about remembering a mother’s teachings, about going home, about surrendering to God.
Most of all, it’s about God’s redemptive power represented by the waters of baptism. The lyrics read: “Take me to your smooth waters, take me to your river.” A fitting final image for Peter’s life.
Donations may be sent to Living Waters for the World, 5016 Spedale Court #399, Spring Hill, TN 37174, or online at livingwatersfortheworld.org.
Written by Lisa Polivick
Kiel Mason Ward
Kiel Mason Ward, 36 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.