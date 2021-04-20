Ralph Holmes Redden
Ralph Holmes Redden, 86, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1934, in Murray, to Arthur Redden and Odie Miller Redden.
He was a retired used car dealer. He enjoyed coming back to Murray to watch his grandsons play baseball for the Murray Thunder, CCHS Lakers and the MHS Tigers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Craig Redden; one daughter, Toni Redden Travis, who died Feb. 26, 2021; and three brothers, Charles, Sam and Frank Redden.
Mr. Redden is survived by his wife, Elaine Redden of Clearwater; two daughters, Sanda Robertson and husband Gary of Hopkinsville and Dawn Redden and partner Barbara of Hopkinsville; two sons, Cary Redden and wife Rhonda of Murray and Phil Oleksinski and wife Nancy of Jacksonville, Florida; eight grandchildren, Lacey Schrock and husband Scott, Dax Robertson and wife Jessica, Kasia Redden, Chase Redden and wife Chelsea, Zachary Baker and wife Jaclyn, Cody Redden and wife Destiney, Brandi Feliciano and Ashley Wingard; and nine great-grandchildren, Gavin and Caden Schrock, Cooper and Carter Redden, Chancely and Charley Jack Baker, Jax Robertson and Ray and Isabella Feliciano.
A private family service will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
