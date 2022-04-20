Eva Dell McNutt Henry
Eva Dell McNutt Henry, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her son’s home in Prince George, Virginia. She had lived with her son and his family in Prince George since September 2017.
She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Emmett McNutt and Rettie Lee Holsapple McNutt.
She grew up on her parent’s farm east of Murray and graduated from the Faxon High School in Calloway County. After graduation, she worked at the Hosiery Mill in Murray for some time. Later in life, she worked for and retired from the American Greeting Card Company where she was a merchandiser, stocking and maintaining greeting card displays for numerous Murray businesses.
A life-long member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Murray, she was often involved in teaching, assisting with, or faithfully supporting various ministries such as Sunday school, Training Union, and children’s and youth activities. During her husband’s time of service as a deacon at Elm Grove Baptist Church, she faithfully supported him in that ministry. During her time in Virginia, she faithfully attended Charity Baptist Church in Prince George, where her son serves as pastor. Her bright smile and sunny disposition endeared her to everyone there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Brent Henry; two sisters, Codell Williams (Alfred Williams) and Desiree McCuiston (Joe P. McCuiston); and two brothers, Nuel McNutt (Zella McNutt) and T.H. McNutt.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her son, Charles Wayne Henry and wife, Jane E. Henry, of Prince George; two grandsons, Charles Richard Henry of Richmond, Virginia and Thomas Benjamin Henry of Prince George; one sister-in-law, Faye (Nance) McNutt, of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great-great-nieces/nephews, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Elm Grove Baptist Church, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071, or Charity Baptist Church, 4716 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875.
Jerry Starks
Jerry Starks, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Julia L. Fowler Penick
Julia L. Fowler Penick, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
