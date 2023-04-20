Robert L. ‘Bob’ Suchman
Robert L. “Bob” Suchman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Bertrand, Missouri, to William Suchman and Reda (Vaughn) Suchman.
He worked in the industrial HVAC industry, including 25 years with Brauer Supply Company in St. Louis, Missouri. He was of a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Melvin Raber, and one nephew, Caleb Raber both of Grand Tower, Illinois.
Mr. Suchman is survived by his wife, Marianne (Raber) Suchman of Murray, whom he married Feb. 10, 1961, in Oran, Missouri; one daughter, Beth (Suchman) Muckerman and husband Paul of St. Louis; one son, Robert “Rob” Suchman and wife Carrie of Lebanon, Tennessee; one brother, William “Bill” Suchman and wife Barbara of Jackson, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Janice Raber of Grand Tower; four grandchildren, Madison E. Muckerman of Clinton, Iowa, Brooke C. Muckerman, Claire M. Muckerman and Amelia M. Muckerman, all of St. Louis; one niece, Aime Oswald of Hogansville, Georgia; and two nephews, Jeff Suchman of Pacific, Missouri, and Brian Suchman of Jackson, Missouri.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Kevin Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church.
A graveside and burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Sikeston Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri. A reception will follow from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the YMCA at 511 Taylor St. in Sikeston.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Douglas G. Tucker
Douglas G. Tucker, 91, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home.
Ruth Letts
Ruth Letts, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Mills Manor Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
