Shirley Bradley Scanlon
Shirley Bradley Scanlon, 84, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her brother’s home.
She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Calloway County, and a retired employee of the Hilton Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Scanlon; one son, David Wayne Miller; one brother, Ted Bradley; and her parents, Marshall and Doris Williams Bradley.
Mrs. Scanlon is survived by one brother, Bobby Bradley and wife Lucy of Mayfield; one nephew, Terry Bradley and wife Stephanie of Mayfield; and one niece, Kim Newsome of Mayfield.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene R. Davis
Darlene R. Davis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gena K. McKinney
Gena K. McKinney, 55, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.