Jerry Franklin Starks
Jerry Franklin Starks, 83, died Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born May 4, 1938, at home in Almo, Kentucky, to Raymond French Starks and Helen Oglesby Starks as the fifth of six children.
Jerry worked at Tappan Stove Plant until he and his brother started Starks Concrete Works in the 1960s. Together they poured thousands of yards of concrete in the area including the original Fisher-Price Toy Plant. He liked to stay busy even after retirement, and as recently as last year, he was helping pour tile at the concrete plant and could be seen mowing acres of grass every summer. He loved to fish and especially taking along his friends and family. After the fishing season, he would turn to cooking and baking, always coming up with a new specialty to share.
His great attitude will be truly missed. He was always upbeat with a smile, even on his last day, and he always had a story to tell. He had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke or fun mischief, a quality that he passed down to his grandsons. He was a member of Almo Church of Christ and a 54-year member of Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, where he loved spending time with his lodge brothers.
His older siblings were sister Berlene Lowery and brothers Charles, Ray and Gene Starks, who all preceded him in death. He married Brenda Johnson on June 5, 1959, in Corinth, Mississippi. They enjoyed many laughs and good times together and had traveled to 49 states until the time of her passing in 2001.
Jerry is survived by his younger sister, Gail McCuiston of Murray; his children, daughter, Kim Phillips and husband Steve of Hazel, and son, Keith Starks (Shelia Haley) of Almo; his grandsons, Kyle Starks and wife Kailey, Jeremy Phillips and wife Sheila, all of Almo, Brandon Phillips and wife Danielle of Lexington and Klent Starks and wife Mary Grace of Murray; his great-grandchildren that he loved to steal “sugar” from are Layla Starks, Sutton Starks, Wyatt Phillips, Micah Starks and Audrey Phillips. Also, a special joy for Jerry was his cockatiel, Sam, who gave him several years of entertainment.
The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Russ Crosswhite officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, April 23, 2022. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Masonic rites will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Tisdale Doss
Mrs. Charlene Tisdale Doss, 90, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mrs. Doss was born on May 8, 1931 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Earl and Nell Nixon Tisdale. She and her husband, Dr. William T. Doss, owned and operated Doss Chiropractic's for almost 55 years. Mrs. Doss loved gardening and baking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Tisdale and great grandson, Beau Doss.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her son, Terry Doss and wife, Debra of Murray; a sister, Suzanne Tisdale-Foucher of Texas; grandsons, Troy Doss and wife Daysha, Adam Doss, both of Murray, as well as, two great granddaughters, Ryann Doss and Lainey Doss, both of Murray.
A private family service and burial will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Charlene Doss by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
Julia Fowler Penick
Julia Fowler Penick, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
The family is comforted to know this beloved woman is in the presence of her Savior. Isaiah 40:29-31 reminds us all:
He gives strength to the weary,
And to the one who lacks might He increases power.
Though youths grow weary and tired,
And vigorous young men stumble badly,
Yet those who wait for the LORD Will gain new strength;
They will mount up with wings like eagles,
They will run and not get tired,
They will walk and not become weary.
During Mrs. Penick’s long, impactful life, she was a noted Old Testament scholar. Her years of service to the Lord included her serving alongside her husband in ministry for nearly 40 years and a 40-year membership at Northside Baptist Church where she was a constant presence and support.Her strong relationship with Jesus Christ and her family is what will be remembered about her. With a love for travel, she enjoyed seeing all the United States. One of her favorite places was the Great Smoky Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Penick, whom she married June 11, 1938; her sisters, Mozelle McKendry and Elwyn King; a brother, Larry Fowler; son-in-law, Larry Young; and daughter-in-law, Beth Penick.
Mrs. Penick is survived by her three children, Thurman Neal (Carolyn) Penick of Martin, Tennessee, Joy Young of Kirksey and Kevin Penick of Kirksey; grandchildren, Stephen (Cassandra) Penick of Martin, Scott (Katie) Penick of Benton, Sarah (Drew) Sanford of Ashland City, Tennessee, Jason (Stacey) Young of Benton, Johanna (Lucas) Choate of Almo and Teala (Shane) Osborne of Murray; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her incredible life will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church in Almo. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the church, with the service to follow. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Cate Cemetery in Martin, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory Julia Penick be made to either Northside Baptist Church, 844 Radio Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 562 Old Troy Road, Martin, TN, 38237. Please include in the note “To support Julia Penick’s niece and husband serving the International Mission Board in Central Asia”
Online condolences may be left at blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.