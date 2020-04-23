Gena Kay McKinney
Gena Kay McKinney, 55, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 14, 1964, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Gene Rogers.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by her husband, Bobby McKinney of Dexter, whom she married Dec. 16, 1989, in Murray; her mother, Fredda Workman Rogers of Murray; one daughter, Lauren Alexander and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Seth McKinney of Paducah; one brother, Bruce Rogers and wife Tammy of Murray; an aunt, Leah Workman Steeves of Murray; an uncle, Richard Workman and wife Brenda of Greenville, South Carolina; and two grand-dogs, Dixie and Ellie.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family burial will be in Brooks Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Bradley Scanlon
Shirley Bradley Scanlon, 84, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her brother’s home.
She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Calloway County, and a retired employee of the Hilton Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Scanlon; one son, David Wayne Miller; one brother, Ted Bradley; and her parents, Marshall and Doris Williams Bradley.
Mrs. Scanlon is survived by one brother, Bobby Bradley and wife Lucy of Mayfield; one nephew, Terry Bradley and wife Stephanie of Mayfield; and one niece, Kim Newsome of Mayfield.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Cauley
Leslie Cauley, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Linda S. Adams
Linda S. Adams, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Linda Joy Martin
Linda Joy Martin, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Matthew Runyeon
Matthew Runyeon, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Deloris Cleaver Lyons
Deloris Cleaver Lyons, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Crematon Services.