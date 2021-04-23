Kent Kingins
Kent Kingins, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kingins was born April 9, 1946, in Murray, to Hal. K. Kingins and Betty (Ross) Kingins. He retired from Murray State University with the Maintenance Department working primarily with Design and Construction. He was a member of the West Fork Baptist Church. He had a love for classic cars and car shows, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his previous wife, Jackie (Dunlap) Kingins.
Mr. Kingins is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Peery) Kingins of Murray; three daughters, Sarah Kutka and husband Brian of Barrington, Illinois, Carla Tipps and husband Jason of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Ashley Bivins and husband Josh of Murray; one stepdaughter, Andrea Hoffman and husband Jason of Murray; two stepsons, Mitch Nesbitt and wife Debbie of Murray and Casey Nesbitt and wife Missy of Murray; one sister, Vicki Oliver and husband George of Murray; eight grandchildren, Parker Bivins, Bentley Bivins, Bella Kutka, Jack Kutka, Hollis Kutka, Hallie Tipps, Hannah Tipps and Hazel Tipps; as well as two stepgrandsons, Dustin Irvan and Brent Nesbitt; as well as two great-grandchildren, Mia and Riley Irvan.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2: p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Rev. Randy Kuykendall will officiate, and burial will follow in the West Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the West Fork Cemetery Fund, 5179 Kentucky 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Dean Poore
Dean Poore, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1944, in San Mateo, California, to Wilbur and Ardith Preston Poore. He worked as a yacht captain and later as a barber. Dean was a U.S. Marine Reserves veteran and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Poore was preceded in death by his parents.
Dean is survived by his wife, Peggy Shutts Poore; a son, Colton Leigh Poore (Annie) of San Diego, California; two daughters, Mercedes Steele (Brad) of Murray and Gina Flores (Rod) Grass Valley, California; two sisters, Felice Vitorelo of Burson, California and Susan Ferguson of Elko, Nevada and six grandchildren, Christopher, Dillon, Angela, Emry, Cayden and Maci.
No services are planned.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Dean Poore by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray are in charge of the arrangements.
John Preston Franklin
John Preston Franklin, 70, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cadiz, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to John R. Franklin and Nadine (Schneider) Franklin. He graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and served in the U.S. Army in Germany as an M.P. before being honorably discharged.
John had many talents. He worked in customer service at Dell Computer in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a stained-glass craftsman. He worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker, and also was the owner and chef of a restaurant in Cadiz.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Karen (Rusch) Franklin; daughter, Jill (Eugene) O’Neill, and grandchildren, Anya O’Neill, Connor O’Neill, and Finn O’Neill, all of Englewood, Colorado.; and sisters, Michelle (Gary) Hammond, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Lani (James) Ethridge of Evansville, Indiana.
Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Franklin and Nadine Sproston, his stepfather and friend, Everett (Art) Sproston, and one child, Kirsten Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m EDT at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Father Gary Kaiser and Father Tony Ernst officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Thomas Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. EDT until the time of service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Pennyroyal Hospice 220 Burley Ave, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home, Vincennes, Indiana, was in charge of the arrangements.
Ronald ‘Tater’ Thompson
Ronald "Tater" Thompson, 77, Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.