Leslie Elise Cauley
Leslie Elise Cauley, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 22, 1967, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She served four years in the U.S. Air Force Academy and later earned her master's of art degree from the University of Memphis. She was of Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Ann Franklin.
Ms. Cauley is survived by her father, William A. Franklin of Murray; her three children, Caleb, Sarah and Benjamin; and her brother, Chris Franklin of Murray.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Merryman House, P.O. Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Sue Adams
Linda Sue Adams, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 20, 1949, in Murray, and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Adams; her father, Adolphus Sheridan; one brother, Gerald Sheridan; and one sister, Helen Hobbs.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her mother, Marelle Thorn Sheridan of Hazel; two sons, Jimmy Adams and wife Mitzi of Murray and Jason Adams and wife Danyelle of Hazel; one sister, Moyce Brown of New Concord; one brother Johnny Sheridan and wife Carol of Coldwater; four grandchildren, Morgan Adams, Kasi Adams-Clayton, Delayna Adams and Devlyn Adams; and one great-grandchild, Avah Davenport.
There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Joy Martin
Linda Joy Martin, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 8, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Herman Knopfel and Wanda Gregory Knopfel, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Martin is survived by her daughter, April Joy Christeson of Columbia, Missouri; her son, Larry Joe Allen Martin of Murray; her sisters, Jody Skaggs and Tina Collier; brothers, Herman Knopfel Jr. and John Knopfel; and five grandchildren.
A public service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene R. Davis
Darlene R. Davis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Marvin Flood and Olive Futrell Flood
She retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marcella Bogard; and three brothers, William Flood, Johnnie Flood and Ronnie Flood.
Ms. Davis is survived by one daughter, Amanda Waldrop and husband David of Murray; one son, Mike Davis and fiancé Kelia Wallace of Murray; one brother, Eugene “Red” Flood and wife Mozelle of Murray; and three grandchildren, Justin Davis and Reece Davis, both of Paducah and Kenadee Wallace of Murray.
There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Deloris Cleaver Lyons
Deloris Cleaver Lyons, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 15, 1931, in Almo, Kentucky, to Everett Cleaver and Ora Lee Anna Cleaver.
She retired in 1988 as an surgical nurse with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, and worked and volunteered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lee Lyons; and siblings, Lavern, Otto, Ophus, Dortha Mae, Eulain, Cecil, Reva Inez, Mavis Nadeen, Imogene and Donald.
Mrs. Lyons is survived by two sons, Monte Lyons and wife Terry of Paragould, Arkansas, and George Lyons and wife Carrie of Murray; six grandchildren, Lee Lyons of Atlanta, Georgia, Luke Lyons of Arkansas City, Kansas, Vanessa Lyons of Princeton, North Carolina, Jesse Lyons of Paragould, Kady Allgood of Murray and Natalie Cuzzilla of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, 345 Maintenance Road, Golden Pond, KY 42201.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gena Kay McKinney
Gena Kay McKinney, 55, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 14, 1964, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Gene Rogers.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by her husband, Bobby McKinney of Dexter, whom she married Dec. 16, 1989, in Murray; her mother, Fredda Workman Rogers of Murray; one daughter, Lauren Alexander and husband Chris of Murray; one son, Seth McKinney of Paducah; one brother, Bruce Rogers and wife Tammy of Murray; an aunt, Leah Workman Steeves of Murray; an uncle, Richard Workman and wife Brenda of Greenville, South Carolina; and two grand-dogs, Dixie and Ellie.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family burial will be in Brooks Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.