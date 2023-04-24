David Eugene Garrard
David Eugene Garrard, 69, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He retired as route manager for Pepsi Cola, and was currently concession supervisor for Sodexo-Racer Dining at Murray State University.
He was the son of Herbert Robert Garrard and Rose Mary (Miller) Garrard.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Maretta Jean (Bennett) Garrard and his parents.
David is survived by two daughters, Kara Blanton and husband Johnny Blanton Jr. of Murray and Kami Andani and husband Nbangba Andani of Bayonne, New Jersey; one brother, Robert Garrard of Alamosa, Colorado; three sisters: Rebecca Myers of Jacksonville, Florida, Carol McCoy of Vincennes, Indiana, and Carla Barnbrook of Stewardson, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Jaylon Blanton, Jade Blanton, Isaiah Tucker, Tyanna Andani, Jaden Blanton, Clayton Allen, Katali Andani, Suhumaya Andani and Kasuli Andani; three great-grandchildren, Xavier Jace Collins, KaMariah Mealer, and Aaliyah Rodas; and fiance, Tina Mathis and her daughter and two grandchildren of Symsonia.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Robert Garrard officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to the American Spinal Injury Association, Attn: Carolyn Moffatt, 9702 Gayton Rd. Suite 306, Richmond, VA 23238.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements
Douglas Graham Tucker
Douglas Graham Tucker, 91, of the Kirksey community, passed away at his home Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Brown Coy Tucker and Barbara Elaine (Feezor) Tucker, who preceded him in death.
As a young boy, he lived at Selfridge Field Military Base in Michigan until August 1941 when, due to World War II, he was sent to live with his grandparents, Guy and Bethel Feezor in Paducah. From 1942 thru 1944, Douglas attended Sheehan Bridge School, a one-room school in Paducah. In the fall of 1943, his father returned from action in New Guinea and the family moved to a farm west of Kirksey named Clear Creek Farms. Douglas joined the Naval Reserve V-6 program in 1949 for a short stint, before being discharged honorably.
In 1950, Douglas graduated from Kirksey High School and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Evelyn Doores on July 2, 1950. During their 69 years of marriage, Douglas and Evelyn were an inseparable team working side-by-side on Clear Valley Farm with successful dairy and beef cattle, tobacco and poultry operations.
In the fall of 1950, Douglas entered Murray State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Over the following years, he continued his education at Murray State earning a Master’s Degree in Education in 1972 and Rank I in 1976. While attending Murray State, he began to teach school while maintaining a Grade A Jersey Dairy herd, milking twice per day. Additionally, he taught a class of veterans in special farm classes at Almo.
In the fall of 1957, he was hired by the Calloway County School System to teach history at Almo High School. In the years that followed, Douglas was offered a teaching position at the new consolidated high school in Calloway County where he continued to teach for 35 years. During those years, he often encountered three generations of students in the same family and was known far and wide as “Mr Tucker” across Calloway County. He loved and enjoyed his years of teaching, especially when he could influence the lives of his many students. He particularly enjoyed his freshman general science class where he developed an innovative method of teaching science with storytelling to hold the student’s attention. Even today, many Calloway County adults remember a science story that Mr. Tucker told in class. During his teaching career, he was honored to have the annual dedicated to him, not just once, but twice during his career - in 1960 at Almo and in 1985 at Calloway County High School.
When he retired from teaching, he became the first pullet grower for Seaboard Farms in Calloway County which he continued until December 2018. Douglas jointly operated a beef cattle operation, Happy Home Farms, with his son, Charles D. Tucker, MD.
Douglas undoubtedly had a full life - very well-lived. He was interested in politics, serving the Democratic party in Calloway County for many years. He enjoyed aviation and flew his own Air Coupe in the late 60’s. He collected stamps as a child and resumed this hobby upon retirement.
His wife of 69 years, Mary Evelyn, preceded him in death in 2019. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Margaret Yuill; brothers-in-law, Robert McCann and Edgar Doores; and a son-in-law, Michael Smith.
Douglas is survived by the couple’s three children, Laurie Smith, Dr. Charles Tucker (Marsha) and Sabrina Karraker (Ray); one sister, Dorothy McCann Johnson, all of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Anna Williams (Mark) of Ogden, Utah, and Peggy Doores of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother-in-Law, Gary Yuill (Glenna) of Murray; grandchildren, Koie Smith (Jennifer) of Georgia, Barkley Charles Tucker and Mackensie Patrick (Brandon), both of Murray; great-grandchildren, Colton Karraker and Paislee Patrick; five nieces; and eight nephews.
The funeral service honoring Mr. Tucker will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Tucker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 Monday, April 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Serving as active pallbearers will be Randy Doores, Ricky Doores, Bob Rosemon, Doug McCann, James McCann and Brandon Patrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Stubblefield, Gary Yuill, Bob Hargrove, Richard Price, Gary Brame, Danny Cunningham and Jamie Potts; including his caregivers, Alma Gray, Nancy Miller, Regina Blalock, Barbara Griggs, Robin Shelton, Lottie Futrell, Violet Sittinger and Louise Haley.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Tucker Cemetery Fund, c/o Vanessa Fike, 244 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Marvetta Gilbert Letts
Ruth Marvetta (Gilbert) Letts, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Mills Manor Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Wolcottsville, New York, to Merritt Herbert Gilbert and Sylvia Hazel (Leppien) Gilbert.
She retired from Fisher-Price, and was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Letts; one sister, Mildred Sylvia French; two brothers, LaVerne Merritt Gilbert and Gerald William Gilbert; and one grandson, Benjaman Stewart Letts.
Mrs. Letts is survived by one son, James Stewart Letts of Benton; one grandson, James Charles Letts and wife Amy of Mayfield; and three great-grandchildren, Garrett, Olivia and Jase Letts, all of Mayfield.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens Chapel with Kerry Lambert officiating. Entombment will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Daron Harrison
Daron Harrison, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Granite City, Illinois, the beloved son of Darrell Harrison and Carol Hargis Fitzhugh.
He was a hard worker and provider for his family. He worked as the general manager at Peppers Automotive in Paris, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Stewart County High School class of 1983 and he also studied at Austin Peay State University. He was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
He was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Harrison.
Daron is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Jane McFadden Harrison; sons, Bryant Harrison (Sarah) and Trevor Harrison; a daughter, Hannah Dew (Brian); a stepdaughter, Lindsey Crane (Tripp); his mother, Carol Fitzhugh (Terry); a sister, Laura Crain (Todd); and grandchildren, Collier Crane, Maylene Crane, Opal Crane, Harrison Dew, Luella Dew and Caroline Harrison.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee, with Jordan Roach officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at the funeral home and from noon until the service hour Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at anglinfuneralhome.com.
Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, was in charge of arrangements.
John Stewart Baker
John Stewart Baker, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville Tennessee.
He was born April 3, 1978, in Huntington, Tennessee.
He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and and loved Swishers. He was a good friend and helped anyone who asked. He was also an organ donor, in his death giving the gift of life to several people.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal; his father, John Samuel Baker; and his mother, Victoria DiBonaventura.
John is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Buxton of Paris, Tennessee; three sons, Johnathan Baker of Murray, Peyton Baker of Franklin and Austin Baker of Murray; two sisters, Ericka Ettinger and husband Dave of Brooklyn, Ohio, and Keitha Sanchez of Clifty; one niece, Hannah Robertson; and three nephews, David Ettinger, Kyle Ettinger and Stephen Sanchez Jr.
A memorial service was at 11a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Baptist Church with Darrel Crawford officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made through a GoFundMe on his Facebook page set up to help his children with expenses.
Diana Lynn Bethmann
Diana Lynn Bethman, 75, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Paul D. Keller
Paul D. Keller, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.