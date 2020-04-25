Matthew Runyeon
Matthew Runyeon, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Murray.
He was born May 16, 1971, in New York to Albert Hamner and Linda Halloran Hamner.
Mr. Runyeon is survived by his spouse, Charles Runyeon.
No public services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung, 90, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Karen Case, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Lamasco, Kentucky, to Price Edward Lester and Myrtle Johnston Lester, who preceded her in death
Sarah graduated from Trigg County High School in 1948 and from Murray State University in 1953, where she was elected Miss Murray State as a senior and selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. She later earned a master’s degree from Murray in early childhood education. She founded the Murray Cooperating Preschool, where she taught many of the children of Calloway County from the 1960s until 1996. She was active in worship and ministry at First Baptist Church of Murray, counseling many women and praying with great faithfulness and joy for those in need. She was also a volunteer at Life House and a founding member of their board.
Those who knew Sarah treasure how devoted she was to her husband and family, how she loved to cook what her loved ones liked to eat, how she taught us to tell and treasure family stories, and taught us by her shining example to love and serve God with all our hearts and trust in His Son, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Karl Edward; her sisters, Ouida Wyatt and Bonnie Armstrong; and her daughter-in law, Marsha Hussung.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Karl Frederick Hussung; her sons, Chuck Hussung of St. Louis, Missouri, Steven and wife Lisa of Bowling Green, and Mark and wife Rita of Knoxville, Tennessee; her daughter, Karen Case and husband Herb of Bowling Green; her foster son, Loyren Americanhorse and wife Elizabeth of Murray; 14 grandchildren; many grandchildren-in-law; 13 great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held and a private burial will follow in Eddy Creek Cemetery in Caldwell County. A memorial service will be held this summer.
J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Home in Bowling Green and King's Funeral Home in Cadiz are in charge of arrangements.
E. Wayne Peek
E. Wayne Peek, 82, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Philip E. Smith
Philip E. Smith, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Michael Pesicek
Michael Pesicek, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.