Bess Thurman Kerlick
Bess Thurman Kerlick, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Pottertown, Kentucky, to Agnes Folwell Thurman and Galen Miller Thurman Sr. She married Louis Christopher Kerlick Jr. on Oct. 9, 1943.
Bess was a graduate and the valedictorian of her class at Murray Training School. She received her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and Rank 1 degrees from Murray State University. Bess taught high school home economics, and the majority of her career was spent teaching for the Calloway County School System. During her long, full and vibrant life, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, the Murray Women’s Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Kentucky Retired Teachers, Calloway County Retired Teachers, and her beloved Water Lillies.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joe (Nancy) Thurman, Billy Thurman and Galen Thurman Jr.; her sister, Mary Florence (Joe) Fridy; and her daughter-in-law, Janie Kerlick.
Bess is survived by her sons, Jim Kerlick of Madisonville and Chris Kerlick of Murray; her granddaughter, Katie Kerlick of Madisonville; her sister-in-law Lanette Thurman; her nieces Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy and Dianne (Ronnie) Bridges; her nephews, Joe Bill (Beverly) Fridy, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Tom (Denise) Thurman, Bob (Theresa) Thurman and Claude (Lynn) Gothhardt Jr.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the service time Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Tommy Fridy, Grant Fridy, Joe Bill Fridy, Phil Gray, Tom Thurman and Bob Thurman. Honorary pallbearers were Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gibbs, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Debbie (John) Settle, Debbie (Bill) Settle, Opal Giltner, Brenda Newberry, Joe Evans and Doug Berry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Murray International Student Ministry, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. William Buchanan Seale
Dr. William Buchanan Seale, 89, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born October 18, 1932, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Albert Tyler Seale and Edith Buchanan.
He was of Christian faith and belonged to First Christian Church.
He graduated in 1949 from Corbin High School in Corbin, Kentucky. He attended Berea College in 1949 and 1950, and served with the US Navy from 1950 to 1954 on the aircraft carrier USS Bairoko in the Pacific. He attended graduate school at Indiana University in 1955 and 1956 where he received a master’s degree in business.He taught at the College of William and Mary in Virginia in 1957, and then attended graduate school at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for his PhD. Dr. Seale taught a year at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1963, and then a year at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1964. In 1965, he started teaching at Murray State University and remained there until his retirement in 1994. He was chairman of the marketing department for 28 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Pauline “Polly” Seale of Corbin, whom he married Aug. 27, 1955, in Corbin; and by one brother, Dr. James Millard Seale of Hopkinsville.
Dr. Seale is survived by two sons, William Tyler Seale and wife Sonia of Deer Park, Texas, and Clayton Kelly Seale and wife Victoria of Colstrip Montana; six grandchildren, Virginia Pauline Seale, Rod Seale, Dr. Elizabeth Kelley Seale, Tasha Seale, Trent Seale and Coalton Seale; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery with military honors provided by local VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the William B. Seale Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Catherine Elise Todd Shupe
Catherine Elise Shupe, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rosedale Green in Covington, Kentucky.
She was born July 8, 1936, in a cabin in Benton County, Tennessee, near Big Sandy, to Lawton E. Todd and Freddie May Marshall Todd.
She was a retired proofreader, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church. She worked in many jobs using her reading and writing skills to write and edit copy. She and her husband enjoyed 26 years of wintering in Florida. She dedicated her life to serving others and enjoying family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Connon Doyle “Bear” Shupe, and half-brother, Lawton Eugene Todd.
Mrs. Shupe is survived by her sons, Todd Shupe (Helen) and Tom Shupe (Debi); grandchildren, Amy Kerner (Mike), Maggie Duncan (Jared), Rion Shupe (fiance’ Allie), Charity Thomas and Jesse Thomas (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Preston Thomas, Connor Thomas, Laura Duncan and Clara Duncan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, with the service immediately following. All are invited to enjoy lunch to celebrate Catherine’s life.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Children’s Program at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Katherine Ann Howard
Mrs. Katherine Ann Howard, 66, of Farmington, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Howard was born on November 1, 1955 in Bardstown, KY to the late Eugene and Mabel Unseld Hardin. She was the manager of McDonalds in Murray for over 25 years. Katherine was an avid gardener. She loved flowers and collecting honey from their honey bees and would often be found outside admiring the beauty of the hummingbirds. Mrs. Howard was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Mr. Thomas Howard, to whom she married on August 12, 1978; three daughters, Amber Nicole Howard of Murray, Heather Leigh Patton and husband, Dustin of Murray, Stephanie Brooke Rogers and husband, Michael of Dacula, GA; brothers, Arthur Eugene Hardin, Jr. of Bardstown, KY, Mickey Hardin and wife, Ann of Bardstown, KY, Donald "Roy" Hardin of Bardstown, KY, Benny Hardin and wife Theresa of Bardstown, KY and Ronnie Hardin and wife Deana of Bardstown, KY; sisters, Linda Hardin Spalding and husband, Gary of Bardstown, KY, Alice Hardin McNeal and husband, Fred of Bardstown, KY, Pamela Vaughn of Louisville, Vickie Darlene Wood and husband, Barry of Bloomfield, KY, Dana Kays and husband, Terry of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Taylor Garlic, Jayden Garlic, Asher Patton, Wyatt Patton, Carter Neal, Brady Rogers.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Robert Rex Mason Jr.
Mr. Robert Rex Mason, Jr., 51, of Murray, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Robert was born on July 29, 1970 in Benton, KY to Robert Mason, Sr. and Sharon Crowell Mason. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was a graduate of Calloway County High School. Robert loved to kayak, shoot guns, fish, hunt and just being outdoors. More than anything he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray and will be dearly missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Robert Mason, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sharon Mason of Dexter; sons, Evan Mason of Dexter and Alex Mason and wife, Teleise Burkey of Murray; brother, Robert Lynn Mason of Murray; sister, Theresa Shreve of Murray; grandchildren, Scott, Ellie Ann, Easton and Ayden Mason, as well as, Keelie Burkey. In addition, he is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Jennifer Mason of Dexter.
The funeral service is set for 11 AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Art Heinz will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Coles Campground Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the funeral home.
Julia Fowler Penick
Julia Fowler Penick, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
The family is comforted to know this beloved woman is in the presence of her Savior. Isaiah 40:29-31 reminds us all:
He gives strength to the weary,
And to the one who lacks might He increases power.
Though youths grow weary and tired,
And vigorous young men stumble badly,
Yet those who wait for the LORD Will gain new strength;
They will mount up with wings like eagles,
They will run and not get tired,
They will walk and not become weary.
During Mrs. Penick’s long, impactful life, she was a noted Old Testament scholar. Her years of service to the Lord included her serving alongside her husband in ministry for nearly 40 years and a 40-year membership at Northside Baptist Church where she was a constant presence and support.Her strong relationship with Jesus Christ and her family is what will be remembered about her. With a love for travel, she enjoyed seeing all the United States. One of her favorite places was the Great Smoky Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Penick, whom she married June 11, 1938; her sisters, Mozelle McKendry and Elwyn King; a brother, Larry Fowler; son-in-law, Larry Young; and daughter-in-law, Beth Penick.
Mrs. Penick is survived by her three children, Thurman Neal (Carolyn) Penick of Martin, Tennessee, Joy Young of Kirksey and Kevin Penick of Kirksey; grandchildren, Stephen (Cassandra) Penick of Martin, Scott (Katie) Penick of Benton, Sarah (Drew) Sanford of Ashland City, Tennessee, Jason (Stacey) Young of Benton, Johanna (Lucas) Choate of Almo and Teala (Shane) Osborne of Murray; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her incredible life was Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church in Almo. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the church, with the service following. Burial was at 1:30 p.m. at Cate Cemetery in Martin, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory Julia Penick be made to either Northside Baptist Church, 844 Radio Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 562 Old Troy Road, Martin, TN, 38237. Please include in the note “To support Julia Penick’s niece and husband serving the International Mission Board in Central Asia”
Darvana May Stover
Darvana May Stover, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
