Paul Darold Keller
Paul Darold Keller, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Paul Darold and Louise Watkins Keller.
He was a 1963 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, where he received All-State honors in football in 1962. In 1965, he transferred to the University of Kentucky where he earned his bachelor’s degree and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1969.
It was at the University of Kentucky where Darold met the eventual love of his life, Donna Grewe on Sept. 7, 1966. The two became engaged on Nov. 3, 1967, and married June 1, 1968.
Mr. Keller began work as a pharmacist at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic Pharmacy in 1970, where he remained until 1976. In 1978, he moved his family to Paducah where he opened Keller Drugs in the old Baird Drugs Building. He eventually sold his business, choosing to return to Murray in 1982 with his family. He served locally as a pharmacist, most notably as the Director of the Murray-Calloway Hospital Pharmacy.
An avid sports enthusiast, he loved attending many basketball and football games at his Alma Mater, University of Kentucky, with friends and family. He was also an avid golfer. He truly loved playing golf and socializing with his many friends at the Murray Country Club where he served as a board member. Darold worked at the Shriners Hospital in Lexington and the Angels Clinic in Murray. He was a member of the Leadership of Murray Class of 1990, was a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and a member of First United Methodist Church
Darold enjoyed people and he had a natural way of making everyone he met feel welcome and loved. His charm and wit were delightful, and his kindness and willingness to serve others was infectious.
He loved his wife of 54 years, Donna; his two sons and their families, Todd Keller and wife Brigitte of Murray and Brent Keller and wife Brenna of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and his grandchildren, Kennedy Dawn Keller, Camila Luiza Keller, Emiliana Luiza Keller and Paxton Daniel Keller.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Ruth Marvetta Gilbert Letts
Ruth Marvetta (Gilbert) Letts, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Mills Manor Nursing Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Wolcottsville, New York, to Merritt Herbert Gilbert and Sylvia Hazel (Leppien) Gilbert.
She retired from Fisher-Price, and was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Letts; one sister, Mildred Sylvia French; two brothers, LaVerne Merritt Gilbert and Gerald William Gilbert; and one grandson, Benjaman Stewart Letts.
Mrs. Letts is survived by one son, James Stewart Letts of Benton; one grandson, James Charles Letts and wife Amy of Mayfield; and three great-grandchildren, Garrett, Olivia and Jase Letts, all of Mayfield.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Murray Memorial Gardens Chapel with Kerry Lambert officiating. Entombment will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Oskar ‘Skip’ Strauss
Oskar “Skip” Strauss, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
