Shirley Von Schoech
Shirley Von Schoech, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Mason Outland and Lucille Darnell Outland.
She was a nurse for the late Dr. Charles Clark Sr., and retired from Fisher-Price. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Von Schoech; one grandson, Justin D. Baker; one brother, Hardy Outland and his wife Daytha Nance Outland; and one nephew, Danny Outland.
Mrs. Von Schoech is survived by one daughter, Sara A. Dixon and husband Mike of Murray; one son, Paul Von Schoech Jr. of Murray; one grandson, Shawn Von Schoech and wife Erica of Mayfield; one great-grandson, Luke Von Schoech of Sedalia; and one niece, Cindy Outland of Murray.
The immediate family will have private graveside services at Hicks Cemetery with John Dale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald ‘Tater’ Thompson
Ronald “Tater” Thompson, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edwin and Neva Schroader Thompson.
He worked for Crouse Auto in Murray, and he was a member of the National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jo Ed Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, whom he married Sept. 9, 1966; sons, Mickey Thompson (Kristie) of Murray, Michael Thompson (Tammy) of Murray; a brother, Greg Thompson of Texas; a sister, Judy Evans (Joe Bruce) of Murray; and grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Sarah and Rachel Thompson, all of Murray.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at jdrf.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Dean Poore
Dean Poore, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1944, in San Mateo, California, to Wilbur and Ardith Preston Poore.
He worked as a yacht captain and later as a barber. He was a U.S. Marine Reserves veteran, and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dean is survived by his wife, Peggy Shutts Poore; a son, Colton Leigh Poore (Annie) of San Diego, California; two daughters, Mercedes Steele (Brad) of Murray and Gina Flores (Rod) of Grass Valley, California; two sisters, Felice Vitorelo of Burson, California, and Susan Ferguson of Elko, Nevada; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Dillon, Angela, Emry, Cayden and Maci.
No services are planned.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of the arrangements.
Majorie Garland
Marjorie Garland, 74, of Friendswood, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
She was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Charles and Geraldine Paschall McDaniel.
She loved being outdoors. Fishing, camping and anything that involved being outside. Her pride and joy were her two dogs, Prissy and Holly. She was a member of the Murray High School class of 1965 and of Sinking Spring Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Garland.
Mrs. Garland is survived by a son, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas; a daughter Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas; a sister, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray; and grandchildren, Kelsey Garland, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Syndey Hale, Brandon Garland and Lexi Garland.
Services times are pending and will be announced later.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Chad Garland
Chad Garland, 55, of Friendswood, Texas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 10, 1965, in Murray, Kentucky, to Paul Garland and Marjorie McDaniel Garland.
He loved living life in the fast lane. From hot rods, Harley's, dirt bikes, boats, planes, he wanted to experience everything he could as fast as he could before he got too old. He loved his family and would have given anyone the shirt off of his back. He had such a giving heart. Chad was a member of the Calloway County High School class of 1983. His mantra was "Fly Higher Than High".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Garland.
Chad is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Garland of Friendswood; his father, Paul Garland (Vickie) of Murray; brothers, Brad Garland (Debbie) of Cypress, Texas, Trent Garland (Erin) of Murray; sisters, Angie Garland of Tomball, Texas, Kandis Morris (Trey) of Murray; nephews, Nick Wuest, Zack Hale, Landen Hale, Brandon Garland and Strader Garland; nieces, Sydney Hale, Lexi Garland and Madi Garland; and aunts, Barbara Barnett (J.L.) of Murray, Lottie Garland of Murray and Joyce Vance (Tommy) of Murray.
Service times are pending and will be announced later.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
James Franklin Richardson
James Franklin Richardson, CM Sgt USAF (retired), 92, of San Antonio, Texas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born Nov. 30, 1928, to James Albert Richardson and Helen Fair Jackson, who both passed away when he was very young.
He was raised by his uncle, C. B. Richardson and his aunt, Mary Alice Richardson, who were responsible for the man he became.
He was born in Murray, Kentucky and graduated high school from the Murray Training School. He was in the Future Farmers of America and also lettered in four sports – basketball, track, swimming and tennis.
He joined the Air Force in 1948 and began his Air Force career at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas; Germany; France; Amarillo, Texas; Tripoli, Libya, North Africa; Plattsburg, New York; Saigon, Vietnam; Alamogordo, New Mexico; Honolulu, Hawaii; Thailand and Austin, Texas. He retired from active duty in 1976.
He took many college courses during his active duty career in the Air Force. After retiring, he attended the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated in May of 1978 with a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance. After graduation from UT, he joined the Air Force Civil Service at Randolph AFB in San Antonio and retired at Brooks AFB in San Antonio when he was 70.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lovenia Louise Williams, who passed away in 1986. He later married Betty Smith and they were married until she passed away in 2012.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Sherry Richardson and Laura Allen (Chris); stepchildren, Michael Campbell (Nancy), Cathy Neville (Richard), Sherri Aparicio; grandchildren, Emily Allen, Abigail Allen, Eve Slaughter (Justin), Gigi Boothe, James Campbell (Angela), Alyson Serbousek (Nic), Alexandra Neville (Matt), Ricky Neville (Kelly) and Jordan Neville; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sunday, April 25, 2021. Visitation was at noon at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Austin, Texas.
Interment will be May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to www.wcfish.com.
Kent Kingins
Kent Kingins, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 9, 1946, in Murray, to Hal. K. Kingins and Betty (Ross) Kingins.
He retired from Murray State University with the maintenance department, working primarily with design and construction. He was a member of West Fork Baptist Church. He had a love for classic cars and car shows, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his previous wife, Jackie (Dunlap) Kingins.
Mr. Kingins is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Peery) Kingins of Murray; three daughters, Sarah Kutka and husband Brian of Barrington, Illinois, Carla Tipps and husband Jason of Tullahoma, Tennessee and Ashley Bivins and husband Josh of Murray; one stepdaughter, Andrea Hoffman and husband Jason of Murray; two stepsons, Mitch Nesbitt and wife Debbie of Murray and Casey Nesbitt and wife Missy of Murray; one sister, Vicki Oliver and husband George of Murray; eight grandchildren, Parker Bivins, Bentley Bivins, Bella Kutka, Jack Kutka, Hollis Kutka, Hallie Tipps, Hannah Tipps and Hazel Tipps; two stepgrandsons, Dustin Irvan and Brent Nesbitt; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Riley Irvan.
The funeral service was Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial followed in West Fork Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the West Fork Cemetery Fund, 5179 Kentucky 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
John Preston Franklin
John Preston Franklin, 70, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cadiz, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 6, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to John R. Franklin and Nadine (Schneider) Franklin.
He graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and served in the U.S. Army in Germany as an M.P. before being honorably discharged.
John had many talents. He worked in customer service at Dell Computer in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a stained-glass craftsman. He worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker, and also was the owner and chef of a restaurant in Cadiz.
John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Karen (Rusch) Franklin; daughter, Jill (Eugene) O’Neill, and grandchildren, Anya O’Neill, Connor O’Neill, and Finn O’Neill, all of Englewood, Colorado.; and sisters, Michelle (Gary) Hammond, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Lani (James) Ethridge of Evansville, Indiana.
Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Franklin and Nadine Sproston, his stepfather and friend, Everett (Art) Sproston, and one child, Kirsten Franklin.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m EDT at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Father Gary Kaiser and Father Tony Ernst officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Thomas Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. EDT until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pennyroyal Hospice 220 Burley Ave, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home, Vincennes, Indiana, is in charge of the arrangements.
Alexander Garth Lambert Gullixson
Alexander Garth Lambert Gullixson, 24, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born May 14, 1996 in Plano, Texas, to Andrew and Cindi Petrie Gullixson.
He graduated with honors from Murray State University in December 2019 with a bachelors of science in engineering. He was employed by General Electric in Louisville. He belonged to the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was a member of New Life Christian Church in Murray.
Preceding him in death are two grandfathers, Dr. Garth Franklin Petrie and Andy Gullixson.
Alex is survived by his parents, Andrew and Cindi Gullixson of Murray; a sister, Dr. Ashley Gullixson (Dr. Jeffrey Ryan Burton) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandmothers, Glenda Ahrens and Edwina Petrie (Nana), both of Murray; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; and best friend and brother, Justin Wilhelm.
The memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Michael Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Mann
Timothy Mann, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born on Independence Day, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Ronald Mann and Laura Zacker.
He was a crane operator in the mining industry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and a brother, Ronald Mann Jr.
Tim is survived by his wife, Angela Mann; his father, Ronald Mann; a brother, Shane Mann, both of Appomattox, Virginia; a stepson, Jacob Cox of Murray; a stepbrother, James Clark of Bristol, Tennessee; and a stepsister, Carol Clark Leonard (Steve) of Bristol.
Funeral arrangements are being planned in Appomattox.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of local arrangements.
Charles Beane
Charles Beane, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died April 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.