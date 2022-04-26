Bess Thurman Kerlick
Bess Thurman Kerlick, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Pottertown, Kentucky, to Agnes Folwell Thurman and Galen Miller Thurman Sr. She married Louis Christopher Kerlick Jr. on Oct. 9, 1943.
Bess was a graduate and the valedictorian of her class at Murray Training School. She received her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and Rank 1 degrees from Murray State University. Bess taught high school home economics, and the majority of her career was spent teaching for the Calloway County School System. During her long, full and vibrant life, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, the Murray Women’s Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, Kentucky Retired Teachers, Calloway County Retired Teachers, and her beloved Water Lillies.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joe (Nancy) Thurman, Billy Thurman and Galen Thurman Jr.; her sister, Mary Florence (Joe) Fridy; and her daughter-in-law, Janie Kerlick.
Bess is survived by her sons, Jim Kerlick of Madisonville and Chris Kerlick of Murray; her granddaughter, Katie Kerlick of Madisonville; her sister-in-law Lanette Thurman; her nieces Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy and Dianne (Ronnie) Bridges; her nephews, Joe Bill (Beverly) Fridy, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Tom (Denise) Thurman, Bob (Theresa) Thurman and Claude (Lynn) Gothhardt Jr.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the service time Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers were Tommy Fridy, Grant Fridy, Joe Bill Fridy, Phil Gray, Tom Thurman and Bob Thurman. Honorary pallbearers were Elizabeth Thurman, Jane Fridy, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gibbs, Mark Thurman, Scott Thurman, Debbie (John) Settle, Debbie (Bill) Settle, Opal Giltner, Brenda Newberry, Joe Evans and Doug Berry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Murray International Student Ministry, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Dr. William Buchanan Seale
Dr. William Buchanan Seale, 89, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born October 18, 1932, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Albert Tyler Seale and Edith Buchanan.
He was of Christian faith and belonged to First Christian Church.
He graduated in 1949 from Corbin High School in Corbin, Kentucky. He attended Berea College in 1949 and 1950, and served with the US Navy from 1950 to 1954 on the aircraft carrier USS Bairoko in the Pacific. He attended graduate school at Indiana University in 1955 and 1956 where he received a master’s degree in business.He taught at the College of William and Mary in Virginia in 1957, and then attended graduate school at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for his PhD. Dr. Seale taught a year at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1963, and then a year at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1964. In 1965, he started teaching at Murray State University and remained there until his retirement in 1994. He was chairman of the marketing department for 28 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Pauline “Polly” Seale of Corbin, whom he married Aug. 27, 1955, in Corbin; and by one brother, Dr. James Millard Seale of Hopkinsville.
Dr. Seale is survived by two sons, William Tyler Seale and wife Sonia of Deer Park, Texas, and Clayton Kelly Seale and wife Victoria of Colstrip Montana; six grandchildren, Virginia Pauline Seale, Rod Seale, Dr. Elizabeth Kelley Seale, Tasha Seale, Trent Seale and Coalton Seale; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery with military honors provided by local VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the William B. Seale Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Ann Howard
Mrs. Katherine Ann Howard, 66, of Farmington, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Howard was born on November 1, 1955 in Bardstown, KY to the late Eugene and Mabel Unseld Hardin. She was the manager of McDonalds in Murray for over 25 years. Katherine was an avid gardener. She loved flowers and collecting honey from their honey bees and would often be found outside admiring the beauty of the hummingbirds. Mrs. Howard was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Mr. Thomas Howard, to whom she married on August 12, 1978; three daughters, Amber Nicole Howard of Murray, Heather Leigh Patton and husband, Dustin of Murray, Stephanie Brooke Rogers and husband, Michael of Dacula, GA; brothers, Arthur Eugene Hardin, Jr. of Bardstown, KY, Mickey Hardin and wife, Ann of Bardstown, KY, Donald "Roy" Hardin of Bardstown, KY, Benny Hardin and wife Theresa of Bardstown, KY and Ronnie Hardin and wife Deana of Bardstown, KY; sisters, Linda Hardin Spalding and husband, Gary of Bardstown, KY, Alice Hardin McNeal and husband, Fred of Bardstown, KY, Pamela Vaughn of Louisville, Vickie Darlene Wood and husband, Barry of Bloomfield, KY, Dana Kays and husband, Terry of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Taylor Garlic, Jayden Garlic, Asher Patton, Wyatt Patton, Carter Neal, Brady Rogers.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Katherine Howard by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Shirley Ann Hill Russell
Shirley Ann Hill Russell went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was born Sept. 8, 1940, in the Wiswell community of Calloway County, Kentucky.
She graduated from Lynn Grove High School in 1958. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church and Memorial Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband Ed and mother to her three girls. Ann was a career banker in Paris, Tennessee, Murray, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Panama City Beach, Florida. Her most notable professional achievement was serving as the Vice President of Compliance for SunTrust Bank in Orlando and Atlanta. As a fully supportive mom, she attended tons of piano recitals, choir concerts, basketball and baseball games, and band contests. She was only a phone call away for her girls when they would call about a test or concern at college. She was a life-long Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and would often call her girls when Kentucky was not faring well, yelling at the referees and the coach. She was an excellent seamstress and once made all the cheerleading uniforms for Hazel Elementary school where she was the president of the PTA.
Ann is survived by her brother, David Hill (Debbie) of North Port, Florida; her daughters Krista Russell of Huntsville, AL, Brenna Kay Russell of Oak Ridge, TN and Karla Reeves (Jon) of Huntsville; her grandchildren, Amanda (Erik) Ellis, Matthew (Hallie) Cox, Jared Williams, Chris Williams, Matthew (Maggie) Reeves and Andrew (Samantha) Reeves; her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Caroline and Grady; nephews Robert (Amy) Russell, Donnie (Amy) Alley and Mickey Hill; nieces Carol (Tim) Lindner, Kim (Joe) Burke and Stephanie (Rob) Pierce; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved Carin Terrier, Molly Bear.
Private services will be at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City where she will be interred with her husband, Edward.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madison Animal Rescue Foundation at www.madisonARF.org or at MARF, P.O. Box 2486, Madison, AL 35758. Please include a note that it is in honor of Shirley Ann Hill Russell.
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.