Oskar ‘Skip’ Strauss
Mr. Oskar "Skip" Strauss, 76, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Mr. Strauss was born on December 10, 1946 to Johann and Annemaria Mandelmeier Strauss in Munich, Germany. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired as an Engineer from Raytheon, where he designed missles for the United States government. Skip loved to fish and hunt. His daily routine included meeting the "office gang" at the Big Apple at 11 am to solve the worlds problems. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Strauss.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Erika Castaneda (Joe) of Robtown, TX, Robin Donahe (Brendan) of Lago Vista, TX; a brother, Ray Strauss of Montana; grandchildren, Michael Castaneda, Morgan and Corinn Donahe and Candy Ferguson. Also surviving is his loving partner and caregiver, Brenda Joiner of Murray and her children, Darlene Miller of Murray, Mike and Jim Litrell both of IL.
There will be no public services at this time.
Charlene Orr Saunders
Charlene Orr Saunders went into the eternal loving care of her Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the age of 95.
A long-time resident of Savannah, Georgia, she was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky to Goldie Orr and Laverne Outland Orr.
After attending Murray State for two years, Charlene headed to Lexington where she graduated from the University of Kentucky. The adventurous graduate left her home state and went to Winslow, Arizona, where she taught physical education. On Christmas break in 1951, she returned to Murray and reconnected with Murray native, Bill Saunders, a WWII Army Air Force veteran, who was coaching and teaching at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They began a letter writing romance and were married six months later in Murray. Charlene and Bill started their life together at the McCallie School in Chattanooga for several years until daughter Cindy was born. They moved to Houston, Texas, and taught and coached at St. John’s Academy. Sons, Shan and Chris were born there. In 1958, they moved to Savannah, Georgia, to help convert the all-girls Pape School into a coeducational school which would become the Savannah Country Day School. Their son, Russ was born soon after their arrival in Savannah.
Charlene was a revolutionary in girls’ athletics. She developed the girl’s highly successful physical education program, along with the basketball and track programs. She worked the girls hard and encouraged them to compete in the state physical fitness programs. Her students came home with more than their fair share of honors. The school recognized her effort by naming its gymnasium the Charlene Orr Saunders Gymnasium. In addition to their teaching and coaching duties, Charlene and Bill were charter members of the Windsor Forest Baptist Church in 1959. After retiring from coaching, they moved to Richmond Hill, Georgia, on the Ogeechee River, where they hosted many oyster roasts and crab boils for family and friends. In 2008, they decided to make one more move, to Slidell, Louisiana, to be close to their daughter Cindy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe (Bill) Saunders, whom she married in 1952. Together, Bill and Charlene have four children, Cindy Saunders Kemp (Franklin) of Slidell; Shan Saunders (Julie) of Annapolis, Maryland; Chris Saunders (Elizabeth) of Hiawassee, Georgia; and Russell Saunders (Kathy) of Aiken, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bill & Charlene Scholarship Fund at Savannah Country Day School at 824 Stillwood Drive, Savannah, GA 31419-2642. Online donations may be made at https://www.savcds.org/giving/make-a-gift. (Under “Gift Designation,” type Charlene Saunders in the box and the school will designate the gift to the Bill & Charlene Scholarship Fund).
Paul Darold Keller
Paul Darold Keller, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Paul Darold and Louise Watkins Keller.
He was a 1963 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, where he received All-State honors in football in 1962. In 1965, he transferred to the University of Kentucky where he earned his bachelor’s degree and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1969.
It was at the University of Kentucky where Darold met the eventual love of his life, Donna Grewe on Sept. 7, 1966. The two became engaged on Nov. 3, 1967, and married June 1, 1968.
Mr. Keller began work as a pharmacist at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic Pharmacy in 1970, where he remained until 1976. In 1978, he moved his family to Paducah where he opened Keller Drugs in the old Baird Drugs Building. He eventually sold his business, choosing to return to Murray in 1982 with his family. He served locally as a pharmacist, most notably as the Director of the Murray-Calloway Hospital Pharmacy.
An avid sports enthusiast, he loved attending many basketball and football games at his Alma Mater, University of Kentucky, with friends and family. He was also an avid golfer. He truly loved playing golf and socializing with his many friends at the Murray Country Club where he served as a board member. Darold worked at the Shriners Hospital in Lexington and the Angels Clinic in Murray. He was a member of the Leadership of Murray Class of 1990, was a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and a member of First United Methodist Church
Darold enjoyed people and he had a natural way of making everyone he met feel welcome and loved. His charm and wit were delightful, and his kindness and willingness to serve others was infectious.
He loved his wife of 54 years, Donna; his two sons and their families, Todd Keller and wife Brigitte of Murray and Brent Keller and wife Brenna of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and his grandchildren, Kennedy Dawn Keller, Camila Luiza Keller, Emiliana Luiza Keller and Paxton Daniel Keller.
The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Cynthia Lynn ‘Cindy’ Burleson
Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Burleson, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
