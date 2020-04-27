Matthew Runyeon
Matthew Runyeon, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Murray.
He was born May 16, 1971, in New York to Albert Hamner and Linda Halloran Hamner.
Mr. Runyeon is survived by his spouse, Charles Runyeon.
No public services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung, 90, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Karen Case, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Lamasco, Kentucky, to Price Edward Lester and Myrtle Johnston Lester, who preceded her in death
Sarah graduated from Trigg County High School in 1948 and from Murray State University in 1953, where she was elected Miss Murray State as a senior and selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. She later earned a master’s degree from Murray in early childhood education. She founded the Murray Cooperating Preschool, where she taught many of the children of Calloway County from the 1960s until 1996. She was active in worship and ministry at First Baptist Church of Murray, counseling many women and praying with great faithfulness and joy for those in need. She was also a volunteer at Life House and a founding member of their board.
Those who knew Sarah treasure how devoted she was to her husband and family, how she loved to cook what her loved ones liked to eat, how she taught us to tell and treasure family stories, and taught us by her shining example to love and serve God with all our hearts and trust in His Son, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Karl Edward; her sisters, Ouida Wyatt and Bonnie Armstrong; and her daughter-in law, Marsha Hussung.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Karl Frederick Hussung; her sons, Chuck Hussung of St. Louis, Missouri, Steven and wife Lisa of Bowling Green, and Mark and wife Rita of Knoxville, Tennessee; her daughter, Karen Case and husband Herb of Bowling Green; her foster son, Loyren Americanhorse and wife Elizabeth of Murray; 14 grandchildren; many grandchildren-in-law; 13 great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held and a private burial will follow in Eddy Creek Cemetery in Caldwell County. A memorial service will be held this summer.
J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Home in Bowling Green and King's Funeral Home in Cadiz are in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Elise Cauley
Leslie Elise Cauley, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 22, 1967, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She served four years in the U.S. Air Force Academy and later earned her master's of art degree from the University of Memphis. She was of Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Ann Franklin.
Ms. Cauley is survived by her father, William A. Franklin of Murray; her three children, Caleb, Sarah and Benjamin; and her brother, Chris Franklin of Murray.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Merryman House, P.O. Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene 'Gene' Gregory
Eugene "Gene" Gregory, 89 of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born Tuesday, April 21, 1931 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Retis Gregory, Venia I. Vasseur Gregory and Ruthie Gregory.
He was carpenter for Local Union #357, and a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his daughters, Mayda Ragsdale and husband Don of Murray and Martia York of Benton; grandchildren, Adam Ragsdale, Whitney Ragsdale and Jacob York and wife Galen; and great-grandchildren, Carson, Cody and Camden.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Jackson Gregory; his parents; and a brother, Thomas R. Gregory.
A private funeral service will be held. A private burial will be in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. There will be no public streaming of Mr. Gregory’s service.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Sue Adams
Linda Sue Adams, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born April 20, 1949, in Murray, and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Adams; her father, Adolphus Sheridan; one brother, Gerald Sheridan; and one sister, Helen Hobbs.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her mother, Marelle Thorn Sheridan of Hazel; two sons, Jimmy Adams and wife Mitzi of Murray and Jason Adams and wife Danyelle of Hazel; one sister, Moyce Brown of New Concord; one brother Johnny Sheridan and wife Carol of Coldwater; four grandchildren, Morgan Adams, Kasi Adams-Clayton, Delayna Adams and Devlyn Adams; and one great-grandchild, Avah Davenport.
There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Joy Martin
Linda Joy Martin, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 8, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Herman Knopfel and Wanda Gregory Knopfel, who preceded her in death.
Ms. Martin is survived by her daughter, April Joy Christeson of Columbia, Missouri; her son, Larry Joe Allen Martin of Murray; her sisters, Jody Skaggs and Tina Collier; brothers, Herman Knopfel Jr. and John Knopfel; and five grandchildren.
A public service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene R. Davis
Darlene R. Davis, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Marvin Flood and Olive Futrell Flood
She retired from Briggs & Stratton, and was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marcella Bogard; and three brothers, William Flood, Johnnie Flood and Ronnie Flood.
Ms. Davis is survived by one daughter, Amanda Waldrop and husband David of Murray; one son, Mike Davis and fiancé Kelia Wallace of Murray; one brother, Eugene “Red” Flood and wife Mozelle of Murray; and three grandchildren, Justin Davis and Reece Davis, both of Paducah and Kenadee Wallace of Murray.
There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Deloris Cleaver Lyons
Deloris Cleaver Lyons, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 15, 1931, in Almo, Kentucky, to Everett Cleaver and Ora Lee Anna Cleaver.
She retired in 1988 as an surgical nurse with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, and worked and volunteered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lee Lyons; and siblings, Lavern, Otto, Ophus, Dortha Mae, Eulain, Cecil, Reva Inez, Mavis Nadeen, Imogene and Donald.
Mrs. Lyons is survived by two sons, Monte Lyons and wife Terry of Paragould, Arkansas, and George Lyons and wife Carrie of Murray; six grandchildren, Lee Lyons of Atlanta, Georgia, Luke Lyons of Arkansas City, Kansas, Vanessa Lyons of Princeton, North Carolina, Jesse Lyons of Paragould, Kady Allgood of Murray and Natalie Cuzzilla of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friends of Land Between the Lakes, 345 Maintenance Road, Golden Pond, KY 42201.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
E. Wayne Peek
E. Wayne Peek, 82, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Philip E. Smith
Philip E. Smith, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Michael Pesicek
Michael Pesicek, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Dorothy Bone Sims
Dorothy Bone Sims, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Neal Reed
Donald Neal Reed, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Princeton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Carla Jean Ferguson
Carla Jean Ferguson, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.