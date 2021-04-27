Nick Henslee Willoughby
Nick Henslee Willoughby, 57, of Houston, Texas, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Clyde and Wanda Willoughby.
He graduated from Calloway County High School in 1982 and worked as a cabinet maker in Houston. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Junior Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby is survived by life partner, Angie Stakes of Houston; sisters, Michelle Leslie (Allen) and Sharon Warmack (Tommy); brother, Mark Ferguson (Mirriam), all of Murray; two nieces, Tara Leslie and Shannon Grise and two nephews, Shawn Jones and Jordan Ferguson.
Alexander Garth Lambert Gullixson
Alexander Garth Lambert Gullixson, 24, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born May 14, 1996 in Plano, Texas, to Andrew and Cindi Petrie Gullixson.
He graduated with honors from Murray State University in December 2019 with a bachelors of science in engineering. He was employed by General Electric in Louisville. He belonged to the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was a member of New Life Christian Church in Murray.
Preceding him in death are two grandfathers, Dr. Garth Franklin Petrie and Andy Gullixson.
Alex is survived by his parents, Andrew and Cindi Gullixson of Murray; a sister, Dr. Ashley Gullixson (Dr. Jeffrey Ryan Burton) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandmothers, Glenda Ahrens and Edwina Petrie (Nana), both of Murray; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; and best friend and brother, Justin Wilhelm.
The memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Michael Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Mann
Timothy Mann, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born on Independence Day, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Ronald Mann and Laura Zacker.
He was a crane operator in the mining industry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and a brother, Ronald Mann Jr.
Tim is survived by his wife, Angela Mann; his father, Ronald Mann; a brother, Shane Mann, both of Appomattox, Virginia; a stepson, Jacob Cox of Murray; a stepbrother, James Clark of Bristol, Tennessee; and a stepsister, Carol Clark Leonard (Steve) of Bristol.
Funeral arrangements are being planned in Appomattox.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of local arrangements.
Shirley Von Schoech
Shirley Von Schoech, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William Mason Outland and Lucille Darnell Outland.
She was a nurse for the late Dr. Charles Clark Sr., and retired from Fisher-Price. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Von Schoech; one grandson, Justin D. Baker; one brother, Hardy Outland and his wife Daytha Nance Outland; and one nephew, Danny Outland.
Mrs. Von Schoech is survived by one daughter, Sara A. Dixon and husband Mike of Murray; one son, Paul Von Schoech Jr. of Murray; one grandson, Shawn Von Schoech and wife Erica of Mayfield; one great-grandson, Luke Von Schoech of Sedalia; and one niece, Cindy Outland of Murray.
The immediate family will have private graveside services at Hicks Cemetery with John Dale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald ‘Tater’ Thompson
Ronald “Tater” Thompson, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edwin and Neva Schroader Thompson.
He worked for Crouse Auto in Murray, and he was a member of the National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jo Ed Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, whom he married Sept. 9, 1966; sons, Mickey Thompson (Kristie) of Murray, Michael Thompson (Tammy) of Murray; a brother, Greg Thompson of Texas; a sister, Judy Evans (Joe Bruce) of Murray; and grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Sarah and Rachel Thompson, all of Murray.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at jdrf.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
James Franklin Richardson
James Franklin Richardson, CM Sgt USAF (retired), 92, of San Antonio, Texas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born Nov. 30, 1928, to James Albert Richardson and Helen Fair Jackson, who both passed away when he was very young.
He was raised by his uncle, C. B. Richardson and his aunt, Mary Alice Richardson, who were responsible for the man he became.
He was born in Murray, Kentucky and graduated high school from the Murray Training School. He was in the Future Farmers of America and also lettered in four sports – basketball, track, swimming and tennis.
He joined the Air Force in 1948 and began his Air Force career at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas; Germany; France; Amarillo, Texas; Tripoli, Libya, North Africa; Plattsburg, New York; Saigon, Vietnam; Alamogordo, New Mexico; Honolulu, Hawaii; Thailand and Austin, Texas. He retired from active duty in 1976.
He took many college courses during his active duty career in the Air Force. After retiring, he attended the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated in May of 1978 with a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance. After graduation from UT, he joined the Air Force Civil Service at Randolph AFB in San Antonio and retired at Brooks AFB in San Antonio when he was 70.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lovenia Louise Williams, who passed away in 1986. He later married Betty Smith and they were married until she passed away in 2012.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Sherry Richardson and Laura Allen (Chris); stepchildren, Michael Campbell (Nancy), Cathy Neville (Richard), Sherri Aparicio; grandchildren, Emily Allen, Abigail Allen, Eve Slaughter (Justin), Gigi Boothe, James Campbell (Angela), Alyson Serbousek (Nic), Alexandra Neville (Matt), Ricky Neville (Kelly) and Jordan Neville; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sunday, April 25, 2021. Visitation was at noon at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Austin, Texas.
Interment will be May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to www.wcfish.com.