Alicia Welsh
Ms. Alicia Welsh, 46, of Murray, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Alicia was born on July 17, 1975 in Owensboro, KY to William E. Welsh and Glenda Rogers Welsh. Alicia was a very crafty person, loved to be outdoors and had such an outgoing spirit. Alicia had a soft heart for everyone she met and was such a beautiful soul. She graduated from North Hardin High School in Radcliffe, KY in 1993.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Welsh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Bill Welsh and wife, Vickie of Hudson, KY; best friend and soul mate, Kelly Hendrick of Murray; sister, Kristy Nance of Murray; several cousins and two special fur babies, Ava and Bear Bear.
No services are planned at this time.
Shirley Ann Hill Russell
Shirley Ann Hill Russell went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was born Sept. 8, 1940, in the Wiswell community of Calloway County, Kentucky.
She graduated from Lynn Grove High School in 1958. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church and Memorial Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband Ed and mother to her three girls. Ann was a career banker in Paris, Tennessee, Murray, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Panama City Beach, Florida. Her most notable professional achievement was serving as the Vice President of Compliance for SunTrust Bank in Orlando and Atlanta. As a fully supportive mom, she attended tons of piano recitals, choir concerts, basketball and baseball games, and band contests. She was only a phone call away for her girls when they would call about a test or concern at college. She was a life-long Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and would often call her girls when Kentucky was not faring well, yelling at the referees and the coach. She was an excellent seamstress and once made all the cheerleading uniforms for Hazel Elementary school where she was the president of the PTA.
Ann is survived by her brother, David Hill (Debbie) of North Port, Florida; her daughters Krista Russell of Huntsville, AL, Brenna Kay Russell of Oak Ridge, TN and Karla Reeves (Jon) of Huntsville; her grandchildren, Amanda (Erik) Ellis, Matthew (Hallie) Cox, Jared Williams, Chris Williams, Matthew (Maggie) Reeves and Andrew (Samantha) Reeves; her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Caroline and Grady; nephews Robert (Amy) Russell, Donnie (Amy) Alley and Mickey Hill; nieces Carol (Tim) Lindner, Kim (Joe) Burke and Stephanie (Rob) Pierce; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved Carin Terrier, Molly Bear.
Private services will be at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City where she will be interred with her husband, Edward.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Madison Animal Rescue Foundation at www.madisonARF.org or at MARF, P.O. Box 2486, Madison, AL 35758. Please include a note that it is in honor of Shirley Ann Hill Russell.
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine Elise Todd Shupe
Catherine Elise Shupe, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rosedale Green in Covington, Kentucky.
She was born July 8, 1936, in a cabin in Benton County, Tennessee, near Big Sandy, to Lawton E. Todd and Freddie May Marshall Todd.
She was a retired proofreader, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church. She worked in many jobs using her reading and writing skills to write and edit copy. She and her husband enjoyed 26 years of wintering in Florida. She dedicated her life to serving others and enjoying family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Connon Doyle “Bear” Shupe, and half-brother, Lawton Eugene Todd.
Mrs. Shupe is survived by her sons, Todd Shupe (Helen) and Tom Shupe (Debi); grandchildren, Amy Kerner (Mike), Maggie Duncan (Jared), Rion Shupe (fiance’ Allie), Charity Thomas and Jesse Thomas (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Preston Thomas, Connor Thomas, Laura Duncan and Clara Duncan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, with the service immediately following. All are invited to enjoy lunch to celebrate Catherine’s life.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Children’s Program at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.
Robert Rex Mason Jr.
Mr. Robert Rex Mason, Jr., 51, of Murray, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Robert was born on July 29, 1970 in Benton, KY to Robert Mason, Sr. and Sharon Crowell Mason. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was a graduate of Calloway County High School. Robert loved to kayak, shoot guns, fish, hunt and just being outdoors. More than anything he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray and will be dearly missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Robert Mason, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sharon Mason of Dexter; sons, Evan Mason of Dexter and Alex Mason and wife, Teleise Burkey of Murray; brother, Robert Lynn Mason of Murray; sister, Theresa Shreve of Murray; grandchildren, Scott, Ellie Ann, Easton and Ayden Mason, as well as, Keelie Burkey. In addition, he is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Jennifer Mason of Dexter.
The funeral service is set for 11 AM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Art Heinz will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Coles Campground Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 7 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mary Blackwell Harris
Mary Blackwell Harris, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.