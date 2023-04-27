Robert Lewis Baar
Robert Lewis Baar, 70, of Goshen, Kentucky, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a long illness.
Bob spent his early years growing up in Murray. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid photographer and golfer. He earned his undergraduate degree from Murray State University and completed graduate work at the University of Louisville.
While at Murray State, Bob met Barbara Ann Cornwell, his beloved wife of 47 years. They moved to Louisville, where Bob was a dedicated high school science teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools until his retirement in 2016. Over his career, he received numerous accolades for excellence in teaching.
He was the son of Robert K. and Muriel L. Baar, who preceded him in death, along with a brother, Keith Baar of Murray.
Bob is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Rob, Erik and Nick; granddaughter, Delaney; and sister and brother-in-law, Rachael Baar and Jeffery Clarke.
A private, family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
David Eugene Garrard
David Eugene Garrard, 69, of Symsonia, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He retired as route manager for Pepsi Cola, and was currently concession supervisor for Sodexo-Racer Dining at Murray State University.
He was the son of Herbert Robert Garrard and Rose Mary (Miller) Garrard.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Maretta Jean (Bennett) Garrard and his parents.
David is survived by two daughters, Kara Blanton and husband Johnny Blanton Jr. of Murray and Kami Andani and husband Nbangba Andani of Bayonne, New Jersey; one brother, Robert Garrard of Alamosa, Colorado; three sisters: Rebecca Myers of Jacksonville, Florida, Carol McCoy of Vincennes, Indiana, and Carla Barnbrook of Stewardson, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Jaylon Blanton, Jade Blanton, Isaiah Tucker, Tyanna Andani, Jaden Blanton, Clayton Allen, Katali Andani, Suhumaya Andani and Kasuli Andani; three great-grandchildren, Xavier Jace Collins, KaMariah Mealer, and Aaliyah Rodas; and fiance, Tina Mathis and her daughter and two grandchildren of Symsonia.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Robert Garrard officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to the American Spinal Injury Association, Attn: Carolyn Moffatt, 9702 Gayton Rd. Suite 306, Richmond, VA 23238.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Oskar ‘Skip’ Strauss
Mr. Oskar "Skip" Strauss, 76, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Mr. Strauss was born on December 10, 1946 to Johann and Annemaria Mandelmeier Strauss in Munich, Germany. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired as an Engineer from Raytheon, where he designed missles for the United States government. Skip loved to fish and hunt. His daily routine included meeting the "office gang" at the Big Apple at 11 am to solve the worlds problems. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Strauss.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Erika Castaneda (Joe) of Robtown, TX, Robin Donahe (Brendan) of Lago Vista, TX; a brother, Ray Strauss of Montana; grandchildren, Michael Castaneda, Morgan and Corinn Donahe and Candy Ferguson. Also surviving is his loving partner and caregiver, Brenda Joiner of Murray and her children, Darlene Miller of Murray, Mike and Jim Litrell both of IL.
There will be no public services at this time.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Oskar "Skip" Strauss by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.