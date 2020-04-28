Dorothy Bone Sims
Dorothy Bone Sims, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.
She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Howard Bone and Ruby May Puckett Bone.
She was the former co-founder and operator of Southeastern Book Company, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sally Ann Whitenton.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her husband, Jim Sims of Murray, whom she married Aug. 22, 1970, in Mayfield; one daughter, Molly Sims-Stuber and husband Scott Stuber of Los Angeles, California; one son, Todd Sims and wife Alexis Sims of Miami, Florida; two sisters, Martha St. Pierre and Mattie Mills, both of Mayfield; two brothers, Sammie Bone and wife Jeanette Bone of Symsonia and Leslie Bone and wife Beverly Bone of Kansas City, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Merritt Sims, Grayson Sims, Brooks Stuber, Scarlett Stuber and Grey Stuber.
A private family service will be held. A public service will be scheduled at a later date. Entombment will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baby 2 Baby, 5830 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016 or online at Baby2Baby.org, or to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Michael Pesicek
Michael Pesicek, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Okauchee, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Fern Stevens Pesicek.
He was a craftsman and served his country in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Randy.
Mr. Pesicek is survived by his wife, Diana Jones; a son, Jacob John Pesicek; stepchildren, Courtney Wilburn, Seth Jones and Mackenzie Jones; sisters, Bonnie Mahnke, Pat Dufek and Penny Mireau; and brothers, Kim Pesicek and Joel Spicuzza Pesicek; and best friend since childhood, David Popp.
No public services will be held at this time.
Donald Neal Reed
Donald Neal Reed, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Princeton, Kentucky.
He was born April 6, 1957, in Murray to Willie O'dell Reed and Sadie Nell Cavitt.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Billie Wayne Reed, Roderick Reed and James Cavitt; and two sisters, Ethel Reed Thomas and Glenda Reed.
Neal is survived by his daughter, Brandy Reed of Murray; one sister, Willie Nell Lester and husband of Lima, Ohio; five brothers, Mark Cavitt of Murray, Michael Reed and wife Melody of Murray, Keith Reed of Louisville, Bo Reed and wife Earlene of Long Beach, California, and Stephen Reed and wife Jennifer of Paris, Tennessee; and many dear friends that he held close to his heart.
A private family service will be held with Doris Saunders officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Carla Jean Ferguson
Carla Jean Ferguson, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 25, 1963, in Clinton, Missouri, to Carl Vernon Ricker and Shirley Jean Evans Ivy.
She worked as a farmhand, was a member of the Allen Street Baptist Church in Clinton, Missouri, and attended Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Merryfield.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her husband, Danny Graves Ferguson of New Concord, whom she married married March 28, 1993 in Murray; a sister, Elisabeth Ann Richer Leonard of Cadiz; a brother, Vernon Lee Ricker of Fulton; four nieces, Holly Morris Luebke, Patricia Parsley, Ashley Ricker and Joanna Ricker; and a nephew, Matthew Ricker.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Matthew Runyeon
Matthew Runyeon, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Murray.
He was born May 16, 1971, in New York to Albert Hamner and Linda Halloran Hamner.
Mr. Runyeon is survived by his spouse, Charles Runyeon.
No public services will be held at this time.
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung
Sarah Lorelei Lester Hussung, 90, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Karen Case, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Lamasco, Kentucky, to Price Edward Lester and Myrtle Johnston Lester, who preceded her in death
Sarah graduated from Trigg County High School in 1948 and from Murray State University in 1953, where she was elected Miss Murray State as a senior and selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. She later earned a master’s degree from Murray in early childhood education. She founded the Murray Cooperating Preschool, where she taught many of the children of Calloway County from the 1960s until 1996. She was active in worship and ministry at First Baptist Church of Murray, counseling many women and praying with great faithfulness and joy for those in need. She was also a volunteer at Life House and a founding member of their board.
Those who knew Sarah treasure how devoted she was to her husband and family, how she loved to cook what her loved ones liked to eat, how she taught us to tell and treasure family stories, and taught us by her shining example to love and serve God with all our hearts and trust in His Son, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Karl Edward; her sisters, Ouida Wyatt and Bonnie Armstrong; and her daughter-in law, Marsha Hussung.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Karl Frederick Hussung; her sons, Chuck Hussung of St. Louis, Missouri, Steven and wife Lisa of Bowling Green, and Mark and wife Rita of Knoxville, Tennessee; her daughter, Karen Case and husband Herb of Bowling Green; her foster son, Loyren Americanhorse and wife Elizabeth of Murray; 14 grandchildren; many grandchildren-in-law; 13 great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held and a private burial will follow in Eddy Creek Cemetery in Caldwell County. A memorial service will be held this summer.
Eugene “Gene” Gregory
Eugene “Gene” Gregory, 89 of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born Tuesday, April 21, 1931 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Retis Gregory, Venia I. Vasseur Gregory and Ruthie Gregory.
He was carpenter for Local Union #357, and a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Jackson Gregory; his parents; and a brother, Thomas R. Gregory.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his daughters, Mayda Ragsdale and husband Don of Murray and Martia York of Benton; grandchildren, Adam Ragsdale, Whitney Ragsdale and Jacob York and wife Galen; and great-grandchildren, Carson, Cody and Camden.
A private funeral service will be held. A private burial will be in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. There will be no public streaming of Mr. Gregory’s service.
Mary Jean Shahan
Mary Jean Shahan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
Avis Roberts Myers
Avis Roberts Myers, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
