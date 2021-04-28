Janie Yearry
Janie Yearry, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 a.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Murray, to Cecil and Myrtle Hopkins, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Yearry is survived by her husband, Wendell D. Yearry; a daughter, Wendy Cunningham (Michael); a son, James Yearry (Angela); and two grandchildren, Blake Yearry and Chayse Yearry.
The funeral service was Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with David Cunningham officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Mark C. Miller
Mark C. Miller, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He is survived by his son, Chris Miller of Murray; parents, Waylon Miller and Mary (Sirls) Miller of Murray; a brother, Randy Miller and wife Kathy of Murray; sister, Rachel Bisher and husband Joe of Mayfield; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a special friend of 18 years, Katrina Brooks.
No services are planned at this time.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc and Cremation Services of Benton is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruby Rodgers Stokes
Ruby Rodgers Stokes, 99, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield and a retired employee of Merit Clothing Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stokes; four brothers, Clifton Rodgers, Merle Rodgers, Aubrey Rodgers and Marvin Rodgers; five sisters, Augusta Watson, Ester Freeze, Kathleen Gamble, Christine Rodgers and Euple Lewis; and her parents, Van and Minnie Menton Rodgers.
Mrs. Stokes is survived by her son, Dempsey (Carrla) Stokes of Murray, and her granddaughter, Melissa Macon of Florida.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery. Interment will follow.
There is no public visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Nick Henslee Willoughby
Nick Henslee Willoughby, 57, of Houston, Texas, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1963, in Murray, Kentucky, to Clyde and Wanda Willoughby.
He graduated from Calloway County High School in 1982 and worked as a cabinet maker in Houston. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Junior Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby is survived by life partner, Angie Stakes of Houston; sisters, Michelle Leslie (Allen) and Sharon Warmack (Tommy); brother, Mark Ferguson (Mirriam), all of Murray; two nieces, Tara Leslie and Shannon Grise and two nephews, Shawn Jones and Jordan Ferguson.
Eugene Mohler
Eugene Mohler, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 8:01a.m.,Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Alexander Garth Lambert Gullixson
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
