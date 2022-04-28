Mary Blackwell Harris
Mary Blackwell Harris, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Ernest Blackwell and Hattie Dubuque Blackwell
She was a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Harris; four sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Harris is survived by one daughter, Alesia Knight and husband Tony of Murray; two sons, Larry Bell and wife Debbie of Murray and Michael Conner of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Douglas Bell, Carrie Whitaker, Sara Craig, Diana Rosa, Amy Conner, Katlyn Cullop, Weston Knight and Madelyn Knight; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Edna Garland Moody
Edna Garland Moody, age 86 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 22, 1936, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Marvin Garland and Pauline Wilson Garland.
She was a member of Puryear Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday school for several years. She enjoyed reading the Bible and studying the Gospel. She had previously owned and operated B & B Office Supplies in Paris, Tennessee and Camden, Tennessee, and worked at Jim McKee Supplies before retiring as the human resources manager of Foundation Bank.
Family gatherings on Sunday, holidays, and birthdays held in her home gave her immense joy and were an integral part of her life. She loved to play the game Aggravation.
She married Billie Frank “Bill” Moody May 23, 1953, who preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2018.
Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Kennedy; a sister, Maxine Jones; four brothers, Bill Garland, Lonnie Garland, James Garland and Dale Garland; a grandson, Jesse K. Moody; and a great-grandson, J. C. Thomas “Jay” Kennedy.
Edna is survived by her children, Patty Kennedy and Jeff (Jan) Moody, both of Puryear; four grandchildren, Jason Kennedy, Adam Kennedy, Angel Evitts and Julie Kennedy Jackson,;and seven great-grandchildren, Jaden Ragsdale, Ian Kennedy, Preston Wiltrout, Owen Kennedy, Kennedy Grace Jackson, Aden Jackson and Avery Evitts.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Puryear Baptist Church with Dewayne Chadwick, Mike Rhodes and Chad Kennedy officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, and from noon to 2 p.m.Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Puryear Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers are Aden Jackson, Preston Wiltrout, Owen Kennedy, Allen Coleman, Cullen Moody and Kevin Kennedy.
Jimmy Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Edward Sullivan and Valeda Edwards Sullivan.
He was a PGA Golf professional and founder of Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. He was an US Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Christian faith.
He started from humble beginnings and at the age of 8, he and his little brother, Roy, walked across the railroad tracks to the Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah to caddy. As a young man, Jimmy worked his way up in the golf business. He first worked in the golf shop at Paxton Park, and later developed his skill set in golf course maintenance. His passion for the sport stayed with him for the rest of his life.
Jimmy met his wife and their first date was on a lighted driving range in Paducah. Just six months later, they were married. Together they created a lifelong love story and in June of this year they would have been married 64 years.
Jimmy then went to the Murray Country Club where he helped build the front nine golf holes. He later took over as golf professional and General Manager of Murray Country Club, and designed/built the back nine there with the help of good friend. Jimmy remained in that position for 30 years before he and Jerlene built Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf, Driving Range and Miniature Golf. The Sullivan’s golf facility is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work. Jimmy spent more than three decades managing their family business and even got to work alongside his beloved wife, son Lynn, and two of his grandchildren over the last 31 years.
He was a proud member of the Professional Golf Association for 62 years and, until the months before his death, worked diligently continuing to cultivate the land he loved so much. Jimmy had a knack for helping beginners develop a love for the game and could always be found giving “tips” to anyone that chose to play at his golf course.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kesha Sullivan, and several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by his wife, Jerlene Sullivan of Murray, whom he married June 28, 1958, in Paducah; two sons, Gary Sullivan and wife Jennifer of Versailles and Lynn Sullivan of Murray; four grandchildren, Lynley Sanders and husband Scott of Cadiz, Hogan Sullivan of Murray, Caitlin Sullivan of Lawrence, California, and Aidan Sullivan of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the green on hole 10, on the Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. Kerry Lambert will officiate, and the American Legion Post #73 will provide military honors.
Alicia Welsh
Ms. Alicia Welsh, 46, of Murray, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Alicia was born on July 17, 1975 in Owensboro, KY to William E. Welsh and Glenda Rogers Welsh. Alicia was a very crafty person, loved to be outdoors and had such an outgoing spirit. Alicia had a soft heart for everyone she met and was such a beautiful soul. She graduated from North Hardin High School in Radcliffe, KY in 1993.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Welsh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Bill Welsh and wife, Vickie of Hudson, KY; best friend and soul mate, Kelly Hendrick of Murray; sister, Kristy Nance of Murray; several cousins and two special fur babies, Ava and Bear Bear.
No services are planned at this time.
Charles Wayne Holland
Charles Wayne Holland, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Diana Riedel
Diana Riedel, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
