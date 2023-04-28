Belinda Wright Young
Belinda Wright Young, 71, passed away at the home of her daughter, Amy McCoil, in New Iberia, Louisiana, on March 29, 2023.
She was born Feb. 26, 1952, in Garden City, Kansas, to Robert Wright and Florianna (Flo) Wright.
She was retired and enjoyed loving and taking care of elderly friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Wright, and a sister-in-law, Louanne McMinn Wright.
Belinda is survived by her daughter Amy McCoil and grandson Travis Hoffmeyer; a sister, Pam Williams and husband Joey of Murray; a half-sister Misty Wright of Owensboro; brothers, Timothy Wright and Kevin Wright; and nieces and nephews, Gina Masterson, Kellie Kelly and husband Benji, Doug Wright, Mindy DeShields and husband Scott, Katelyn Kelly, Jax DeShields and Lilly DeShields.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Angelia Dawn Greer
Angelia Dawn Greer, 48, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her home.
Angelia was born on June 17, 1974 in Murray, KY to Larry and Faye McClure Billington. In 1993, she graduated from Calloway County High School and went on to work for Murray Calloway County Hospital for 26 years in the Pathology Lab. She currently worked at Wal-Mart in Murray. Angelia loved fishing, collecting rocks, being outside to watch sunsets and spending time at the lake with family and friends. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Larry Billington and Faye Billington, both of Murray; sons, Blake Greer of Murray, Dylan Greer and fiance, Miranda Wheeler, of Murray; sisters, Terri Greer and fiance, Kevin Hopkins of Murray, Kim Royal and husband, Earnest of Murray. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Brandi Walker (Cort), Laiken Greer (fiance Daniel Miller), Chad Royal, Bryan Royal, Taylor Hutchens (Brenna); great niece, Connor Walker and the father of her children, Bruce Greer.
A memorial service is set for 1 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Brandon Bramlett will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Endowment for Healthcare Fund, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ms. Angelia Greer by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Robert Lewis Baar
Robert Lewis Baar, 70, of Goshen, Kentucky, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a long illness.
Bob spent his early years growing up in Murray. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid photographer and golfer. He earned his undergraduate degree from Murray State University and completed graduate work at the University of Louisville.
While at Murray State, Bob met Barbara Ann Cornwell, his beloved wife of 47 years. They moved to Louisville, where Bob was a dedicated high school science teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools until his retirement in 2016. Over his career, he received numerous accolades for excellence in teaching.
He was the son of Robert K. and Muriel L. Baar, who preceded him in death, along with a brother, Keith Baar of Murray.
Bob is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Rob, Erik and Nick; granddaughter, Delaney; and sister and brother-in-law, Rachael Baar and Jeffery Clarke.
A private, family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
