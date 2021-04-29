Eugene Mohler
Eugene Mohler, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 8:01a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 26, 1955, in Murray to Fannie Wyatt Mohler and the late Bobby Lee Mohler.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Gallimore; and a brother, Gary Mohler.
Mr. Mohler is survived by his mother, Fannie Wyatt Mohler; his wife, Tena Brandon Mohler; sons, Joshua Eugene Mohler, Jeffrey Lee Mohler and Joseph David Mohler; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Mohler and Legend Lee Mohler.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mark Mohler officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Jeff Reeder
Robert Jeff Reeder, 62, died Sunday, April 25 ,2021, in a local hospital in Cleveland, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Murray, to Elizabeth Jo and Chester Reeder.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1976, then relocated to Dalton, Georgia, in 1979, and moved to Cleveland in 1984.
He worked for many years at Jackson Manufacturing and had recently retired in January of this year. He loved to fish and mow his yard. He was an avid wood worker and crafted beautiful pieces of furniture, porch swings and even rings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Reeder and Chester Reeder; and grandparents, Katie and Glen Reeder and Viva and Shannon Ellis.
Jeff is survived by his children April (John) Reeder Hensley and Colton (Tekoa) Reeder; grandchildren, Eliza Welch, Aiden Reeder, Kylie Lewis and James Lewis; a sister, Tonya (Scott) Harmon; three nephews, Ramey (Shantae) Thompson, Jamey Thompson and Kamus Thompson; and a niece, Ashley Harmon.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Companion Funeral Home with the service to begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
Janie Yearry
Janie Yearry, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:15 a.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Murray, to Cecil and Myrtle Hopkins, who preceeded her in death.
Mrs. Yearry is survived by her husband, Wendell D. Yearry; a daughter, Wendy Cunningham (Michael); a son, James Yearry (Angela); and two grandchildren, Blake Yearry and Chayse Yearry.
The funeral service was Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with David Cunningham officiating. Entombment followed in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Mark C. Miller
Mark C. Miller, 49, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He is survived by his son, Chris Miller of Murray; parents, Waylon Miller and Mary (Sirls) Miller of Murray; a brother, Randy Miller and wife Kathy of Murray; sister, Rachel Bisher and husband Joe of Mayfield; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a special friend of 18 years, Katrina Brooks.
No services are planned at this time.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc and Cremation Services of Benton is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruby Rodgers Stokes
Ruby Rodgers Stokes, 99, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield and a retired employee of Merit Clothing Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stokes; four brothers, Clifton Rodgers, Merle Rodgers, Aubrey Rodgers and Marvin Rodgers; five sisters, Augusta Watson, Ester Freeze, Kathleen Gamble, Christine Rodgers and Euple Lewis; and her parents, Van and Minnie Menton Rodgers.
Mrs. Stokes is survived by her son, Dempsey (Carrla) Stokes of Murray, and her granddaughter, Melissa Macon of Florida.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery. Interment will follow.
There is no public visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.