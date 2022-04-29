Charles Wayne Holland
Charles Wayne Holland, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1955, to James Prentice Holland and Ruth Modell Jones Holland. He was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Braden.
Mr. Holland is survived by one sister, Betty A. Hall; two brothers, James Holland and wife Vickie and Joe Holland, all of Murray; one niece, Stephanie Holland of Murray; three nephews, Robert Braden of Mayfield, Justin Holland of Murray and Eric Holland of Murray; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, in Murray Memorial Gardens Chapel with entombment to follow. There will be no public visitation.
Diana Lee Riedel
Diana Lee Riedel, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Born July 2, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Jessee O. Chipman and Dorothy Ritter Chipman.
She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
She lived in Southeastern Wisconsin for half of her life and worked various secretarial and bookkeeping positions throughout her career. She also spent the early part of her adult life breeding and showing champion German Shepherd and Cairn Terrier dogs alongside her husband Richard, and her son Brian.The Riedel family and Diana’s mother moved to Florida from Wisconsin in 1988, and after only two and one-half years, moved to Murray in 1991 at the encouragement of a family member who already resided here. Once here, Diana worked at Southeastern Book Company for 15 years. Although retired at the time of her death, she was still doing bookkeeping for a few local businesses.
Her interests included reading (especially books by Tom Clancy and the like), British television shows, bird watching, and being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Riedel; son Richard Brian Riedel; her parents; and her only sibling, brother Jessee R. Chipman.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Cheri LeeAnn Grant (Eddie) of Murray; one granddaughter, Tatum Decker; and one grandson, Camden Grant. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard P. Riedel, son Richard Brian Riedel, her parents and her only sibling, brother Jessee R. Chipman.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with a meal provided after the service. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the church. A private interment will be held in Murray Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family requests that all who knew and loved Diana to please attend, although they should not feel they must stay for all portions of the event.
In lieu of flowers, donations to her grandchildren’s college funds may be sent to 1605 Magnolia Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Mary Evelyn Cassity
Mary Evelyn Cassity, 84, of the Aurora community of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
A native of the Aurora community, she was the daughter of Oliver Clyde and Vena Pearl Nimmo Jones.
She was a 1955 graduate of Hardin High School and attended Draughon's Business Colliege. She was a homemaker, a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church, and attended Ferguson Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden Cassity.
Mrs. Cassity is survived by two sons, Dr. David (Lisa) Cassity of Benton and Mark Cassity of Murray; one sister, Fran Beale of Benton; and two grandchildren, William (Abbie) Cassity and Julie (Aaron) Clayton.
The funeral service is at noon Friday, April 29, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Jeremy Hudgin officiating. Burial will follow in Ferguson Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 29,, 2022, at the funeral home.
Steve Cathey
Mr. Steve Cathey, 71, of Murray, KY, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 11, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Born on November 6, 1950 in Murray, Steve was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he was a Fire Protection Specialist at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and also, Upper Heyford Air Force Base in England. After serving his time in the Air Force, he returned to Murray to work on Furches Farms alongside his stepfather and brother, growing tobacco and crops. After farming, he went on to replace his father as the area salesman for the Pella Window Company. After 24 years with Pella, he retired to spend time with his family and do the things he loved most. He was an avid outdoorsman, who was most happy spending his days hunting, fishing and gardening.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne Maddox Cathey of Murray; two sons, Brandon Cathey of Benton, KY and Shannon Cathey and wife, Carrie of Benton, KY; two daughters, Lindy McManus and husband, Bryan of Murray, KY and Leah Oakley and husband Scott of Benton, KY; one brother Tripp Furches and wife, Sharon of Murray, KY; two sisters Gail Turner and husband, Lanny of Murray, KY and Debbie Benes and husband, Mark of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren Christian Cathey, Myles McManus, Braiden Cathey, Kinsley Cathey, Braxton Oakley, Josey McManus, Briley Cathey, Charlee Cathey, and Colt Oakley; one great grandson, Asher Puckett.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, James Norris Cathey and step-mother, Elsie Cathey; his mother Elizabeth Furches and step-father, Thurston Furches.
Steve was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held April 30, 2022 at the downtown location of Hardin Baptist Church on College Street. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm with services at 3 pm on April 30.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Gideon International.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Jimmy Cathey by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Mary Blackwell Harris
Mary Blackwell Harris, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Ernest Blackwell and Hattie Dubuque Blackwell
She was a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Harris; four sisters; and five brothers.
Mrs. Harris is survived by one daughter, Alesia Knight and husband Tony of Murray; two sons, Larry Bell and wife Debbie of Murray and Michael Conner of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Douglas Bell, Carrie Whitaker, Sara Craig, Diana Rosa, Amy Conner, Katlyn Cullop, Weston Knight and Madelyn Knight; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Edna Garland Moody
Edna Garland Moody, age 86 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 22, 1936, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Marvin Garland and Pauline Wilson Garland.
She was a member of Puryear Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday school for several years. She enjoyed reading the Bible and studying the Gospel. She had previously owned and operated B & B Office Supplies in Paris, Tennessee and Camden, Tennessee, and worked at Jim McKee Supplies before retiring as the human resources manager of Foundation Bank.
Family gatherings on Sunday, holidays, and birthdays held in her home gave her immense joy and were an integral part of her life. She loved to play the game Aggravation.
She married Billie Frank “Bill” Moody May 23, 1953, who preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2018.
Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Kennedy; a sister, Maxine Jones; four brothers, Bill Garland, Lonnie Garland, James Garland and Dale Garland; a grandson, Jesse K. Moody; and a great-grandson, J. C. Thomas “Jay” Kennedy.
Edna is survived by her children, Patty Kennedy and Jeff (Jan) Moody, both of Puryear; four grandchildren, Jason Kennedy, Adam Kennedy, Angel Evitts and Julie Kennedy Jackson,;and seven great-grandchildren, Jaden Ragsdale, Ian Kennedy, Preston Wiltrout, Owen Kennedy, Kennedy Grace Jackson, Aden Jackson and Avery Evitts.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Puryear Baptist Church with Dewayne Chadwick, Mike Rhodes and Chad Kennedy officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, and from noon to 2 p.m.Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Puryear Baptist Church. Burial followed in Puryear City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Aden Jackson, Preston Wiltrout, Owen Kennedy, Allen Coleman, Cullen Moody and Kevin Kennedy.
Jimmy Sullivan
Jimmy Sullivan, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Edward Sullivan and Valeda Edwards Sullivan.
He was a PGA Golf professional and founder of Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. He was an US Army veteran of the Korean War, and was of Christian faith.
He started from humble beginnings and at the age of 8, he and his little brother, Roy, walked across the railroad tracks to the Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah to caddy. As a young man, Jimmy worked his way up in the golf business. He first worked in the golf shop at Paxton Park, and later developed his skill set in golf course maintenance. His passion for the sport stayed with him for the rest of his life.
Jimmy met his wife and their first date was on a lighted driving range in Paducah. Just six months later, they were married. Together they created a lifelong love story and in June of this year they would have been married 64 years.
Jimmy then went to the Murray Country Club where he helped build the front nine golf holes. He later took over as golf professional and General Manager of Murray Country Club, and designed/built the back nine there with the help of good friend. Jimmy remained in that position for 30 years before he and Jerlene built Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf, Driving Range and Miniature Golf. The Sullivan’s golf facility is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work. Jimmy spent more than three decades managing their family business and even got to work alongside his beloved wife, son Lynn, and two of his grandchildren over the last 31 years.
He was a proud member of the Professional Golf Association for 62 years and, until the months before his death, worked diligently continuing to cultivate the land he loved so much. Jimmy had a knack for helping beginners develop a love for the game and could always be found giving “tips” to anyone that chose to play at his golf course.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kesha Sullivan, and several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Sullivan is survived by his wife, Jerlene Sullivan of Murray, whom he married June 28, 1958, in Paducah; two sons, Gary Sullivan and wife Jennifer of Versailles and Lynn Sullivan of Murray; four grandchildren, Lynley Sanders and husband Scott of Cadiz, Hogan Sullivan of Murray, Caitlin Sullivan of Lawrence, California, and Aidan Sullivan of Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the green on hole 10, on the Sullivan’s Par 3 Golf Course. Kerry Lambert will officiate, and the American Legion Post #73 will provide military honors.
Nancy Rhodes
Nancy Rhodes, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
