Franklin Jackson 'Jack' Gatewood II
Franklin Jackson “Jack“ Gatewood II, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 28, 1954, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Jack and Jerri Gatewood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and one sister, Sandra Jones.
Mr. Gatewood is survived by his wife, Suzanne Holt Gatewood of Murray; his mother, Jerri Gatewood of Mayfield; a sister, Pixie Gray of Mayfield; two sons, Jeremy Gatewood of Louisville and Jack Gatewood III of Mayfield; two daughters, Tiffany Gatewood of Denver, North Carolina, and Amber Gatewood of Gastonia, North Carolina; and seven grandchildren, Adam, Emily, Logan, Trinity, Levi, Dani and Izzy.
There will be no public service or visitation.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Emily Zane Cunningham
Emily Zane Cunningham, 80, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020, after an unexpected accident at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Burie and Ethel Miller.
She had her first date with Zane Cunningham on April 1, 1963 and on July 6, 1963, she married him. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She never lacked a sense of adventure, especially when dealing with her grandsons. She was always ready to try something new from zip lining, escape rooms, to an African safari. She received her degree at Murray State University and also her master's s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. She spent her career teaching children to read, something she was passionate about her entire life. After retiring from Bowling Green Independent School District, she began a new career as a consultant for Pearson Education. She was a member of the International Reading Association and ADK sorority. Since her second retirement, she has lived a life full of friends, bridge, dominoes and events with Orchestra Kentucky. She was a believer in Jesus and a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Emily is survived by her two children, a son, Philip Zane Cunningham and wife Danielle of Bowling Green, and their two children, Nathanial Cunningham, U.S. Marines, and Daniel Cunningham of Bowling Green; a daughter, Joy Cunningham, and her son, Zane Cunningham of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five of her 12 siblings, a sister, Martha Shumaker, a brother, Ferrell (Carol) Miller, a sister, Ann Eaker, a sister, Janice (Bill) Adams, a sister, Sonya Futrell and sister-in-law, Randa Cunningham. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved greatly.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in the future.
J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Thomas Jones
Michael Thomas Jones, 77, of Jasper, Michigan, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a motor vehicle accident outside of Hammond, Louisiana.
He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a skilled tool and die machinist, an avid Tigers baseball fan, loved genealogy, his pets and politics. He had a love for God that helped him reach almost 40 years of sobriety (April 1, 2020). He retired from Cincinnati Milicron in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1999. He quickly moved on to start his own business, C-Mike Machine Repair, LLC. Mike’s skill set sent him all over the world, Germany, Japan and most of the United States, including working on NASA space shuttle machinery in 2000. He will be sadly missed in the professional world, as well as, by his beautiful, blended family he shared with his wife Yvonne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Goodwin Jones of Murray, and one son, Eric Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yvonne Jean Jones of Jasper; one sister, Martha Welling of Leesburg, Florida; his children, LaDonna Smith and husband Johnny of Kirksey, Richard Jones of Logan Township, New Jersey, Emily Elkings and husband Isaac of Houston, Texas, Noah Laws and wife Racine of Adrian, Michigan, Michelle Hill and husband Ron of Scottville, Michigan, Ricky Hall and wife Samantha of Monroe, Michigan, and Jeanine Hall of Adrian; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Sydney Smith (Zach) Noonan, Ashleigh and Charlotte Jones, Adeline Elkings, Kenneth Stemkowski, Allen, Chance and James Hill, Renessa Callis-Hill, Olivia, Lillian and Noah W. Laws, Chance, Blaize, Armani and Julia Hall, Daniel Jr., and Dylan McCurdy; one great-grandson, Rawlins Noonan. He will be missed by many other family and friends, including his large group of in-laws, Larry Eklund, Cheryl Eklund, Laura (Carl) Davis, Ellen (Dave) Harrison, Brian (Sue) Eklund, Julie (Bob) Reed, Melanie (Steve) Miller, and Amy (Jason) Konz.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home of Adrian, Michigan, is in charge of arrangements.
Savanna Linzie Stallings
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, heaven gained another angel, Savanna Linzie Stallings, 22, of Paris, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1998, in Paris to James Donald Stallings and Tracie Heavner Stallings, both of Puryear, Tennessee.
She was a 2014 high school graduate and worked in environmental services at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a ray of sunlight to all people, and loved by all she crossed paths with. Her fiancé loved to call her his “hummingbird,” and she loved his family very much.
Savanna is survived by her father and mother; her fiancé, Jacob Matheny of Paris; two sisters, Kinslie Rhea Stallings of Puryear and Emaleigh Paige Heavner of Paris; two aunts, Christina (Gary) Owen, and Lisa Odom; two uncles, Dean Heavner (Misty Tomblin) of North Carolina, and Daniel (Kelly) Yoke; one great-aunt, Martha Loosier of Alabama; one great-uncle, Brian (Sally) Thompson of Puryear; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Savanna Stallings Family, ℅ Ridgeway Funeral Home, P.O. Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
J.T. Ethridge
J.T. Ethridge, 81, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1938, in Princeton, Kentucky, to the Rev. Julian and Isabel McKinney Ethridge.
He was a 1956 graduate of Caldwell County High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, enlisting just after graduation. He married Erma Jean Turner on Nov. 5, 1965, and they made their home in the Buffalo community of Trigg County, where they raised their growing family. J.T. was owner of Ethridge Plastics in Cadiz, a manufacturing business he established with his family in 1991, and although he had retired many years ago, he still came in to work every day, just to supervise. He immensely loved his family, and he was so proud of them all and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Known as Papaw to his grandchildren, he enjoyed taking them fishing and attending their many games, plays and recitals. He was their biggest fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Jean Ethridge, who died Dec. 6, 2014; a sister, Nata Jean Pinnegar; and an uncle, Woodrow Ethridge.
Mr. Ethridge is survived by his sons, Dr. Ben Hall and wife Lisa of Paducah, Jeff Ethridge and wife Melissa of Naples, Florida, Edward Ethridge and wife Christina of Cadiz, Jerry Clayton Ethridge and wife Brannigan of Princeton and James Radford and wife Martha of Cerulean; his daughters, Becky Stallons and husband David of Hopkinsville and Lynn Harris and husband Brian of Big Rock, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, Nikki (Caleb) Stallons, Paige (Casper) Banks, Aaron Stallons, Bethany Stallons, Alex Ethridge, Anthony Ethridge, Avery Ethridge, Gunner Harris, Malainey Harris, Laighton Harris, Jessica (Daniel) Jones, Cody Hall, Michael (Kristyn) Hall and Abriella Ethridge; three great-grandchildren, Nyneve Jones, Laramee Banks and Braylee Stallons; a sister, Sarah (Bill "Pin") Laffoon of Dawson Springs; and a special friend, Ruby White of Princeton.
A private funeral service will be held with Ronnie Sivells and Jamus Redd officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or the Trigg County High School Fishing Team, 203 Main St., Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in care of arrangements.
Norma J. Caton
Norma J. Caton, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 1, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.