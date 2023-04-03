Dr. William H. Koenecke
Dr. William H. Koenecke, a retired college professor and K-12 educator, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the age of 77 after a brief illness. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor whose passing will be mourned by many.
He was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Olney, Illinois, to Henry and Alice Koenecke.
Dr. Koenecke graduated from Murray College High School in 1963 before attending Murray State University. He held a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a second M.S. degree in Industrial Technology and Training Development from Illinois State University.
Over his distinguished career, he held positions ranging from high school chemistry teacher to high school and grade school principal, school superintendent and taught at three universities, including his alma mater, Murray State University, until his retirement in June 2012. He was widely respected in the academic community and published numerous articles and research papers in various journals. He was writing his second book at the time of his passing.
Dr. Koenecke was an active member of his community and generously gave his time and expertise to various organizations including the Lion’s Club and Rotary in several of the communities where he lived, and belonged to many educational associations (Kentucky Science Teachers’ Association, National Science Teachers’ Association, Kentucky Academy of Science, Phi Delta Kappa International, Murray State University Chapter). He was a dedicated member of his church and served in various capacities over the years.
He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and intelligent individual who touched the lives of everyone he met through his kindness, wisdom, and guidance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dr. Alice Koenecke; his father, Henry C. Koenecke; his in-laws, the Rev. RJ and Mildred Burpoe; a sister-in-law, Glenda McNutt; and his grandson, Joshua Immke.
Dr. Koenecke was a devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Marcia Burpoe Koenecke, and a loving father to his three children, Lynne Whitley (Clif), Lori Immke (Mark) and William H. Koenecke Jr (Heather). He was also a proud grandfather to Andrew and Rachel Immke, Austin, John, Lauren and Tyler Whitley, and Micah Koenecke. He had two nephews, Mitchell McNutt (Selena) and Michael McNutt (Cindy).
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 12:00-2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Elizabeth Marie Causey
Mrs. Elizabeth Marie Causey, 57, of Paris, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home.
Liz was born on July 12, 1965 in Chicago, IL to the late Alvin and Deana DeVault Elkins. Liz loved to decorate and play in her landscaping. She enjoyed to be outdoors and was a very crafty lady. She adored her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Mr. Jerry Causey of Paris, TN; a son, Casey Causey of Birmingham, AL; a daughter, Mindy Clayton (Frank) of Paris, TN; a brother, Wayne Elkins of Virginia; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition she leaves behind a best friend, Teresa Jenkins.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Elizabeth Causey is set for 2 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Hicks Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Paul D. Thorn
Paul D. Thorn, 73, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carlos Francisco Aguero Sr.
Carlos Francisco Aguero Sr., 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the home of his daughter.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Ronald Wallace Churchill Jr.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery. Burial will follow.