Eugene Mohler
Eugene Mohler, 65, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 8:01a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 26, 1955, in Murray to Fannie Wyatt Mohler and the late Bobby Lee Mohler.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Gallimore; and a brother, Gary Mohler.
Mr. Mohler is survived by his mother, Fannie Wyatt Mohler; his wife, Tena Brandon Mohler; sons, Joshua Eugene Mohler, Jeffrey Lee Mohler and Joseph David Mohler; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Mohler and Jeffrey Legend Mohler.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mark Mohler officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewers Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Jeff Reeder
Robert Jeff Reeder, 62, died Sunday, April 25 ,2021, in a local hospital in Cleveland, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Murray, to Elizabeth Jo and Chester Reeder.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1976, then relocated to Dalton, Georgia, in 1979, and moved to Cleveland in 1984.
He worked for many years at Jackson Manufacturing and had recently retired in January of this year. He loved to fish and mow his yard. He was an avid wood worker and crafted beautiful pieces of furniture, porch swings and even rings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Reeder and Chester Reeder; and grandparents, Katie and Glen Reeder and Viva and Shannon Ellis.
Jeff is survived by his children April (John) Reeder Hensley and Colton (Tekoa) Reeder; grandchildren, Eliza Welch, Aiden Reeder, Kylie Lewis and James Lewis; a sister, Tonya (Scott) Harmon; three nephews, Ramey (Shantae) Thompson, Jamey Thompson and Kamus Thompson; and a niece, Ashley Harmon.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Companion Funeral Home with the service to begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
