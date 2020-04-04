Maureen Graves Ragsdale
Maureen Graves Ragsdale, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bernard Lee Rowland and Opal Jane Lamb Rowland.
She retired from Fisher-Price in Murray and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Ragsdale, and one sister, Bernice McClure.
Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by one daughter, Vickie Mahan and husband John of Murray; one son, Rick Ragsdale and wife Becky of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jayson Mahan, Brad Mahan, Amy Mahan Cornelius and Jeremiah Ragsdale; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Susan Marjean Doss Huff
Susan Marjean Doss Huff, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born April 15, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Linas Bernard “Bernie” Doss and Zella Australia Self Doss.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton in Murray and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Huff; five brothers; and three sisters.
Mrs. Huff is survived by two sons, Mark Hathorn and wife Connie and John Reynolds, all of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Susan Reynolds of Murray; five grandchildren, Miles Hathorn and wife Heather, Christine Bidwell Houser and husband Alec, Erica Bidwell Miller and husband Christopher, Justin Reynolds and fiancé Amber Wade and Jason Reynolds; and four great-grandchildren, Payton Hathorn, Maddie Hathorn, Riley Hathorn and Theodore “Teddy” Miller.
There will be no public visitation or memorial service held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Franklin Jackson 'Jack' Gatewood II
Franklin Jackson “Jack“ Gatewood II, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 28, 1954, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Jack and Jerri Gatewood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and one sister, Sandra Jones.
Mr. Gatewood is survived by his wife, Suzanne Holt Gatewood of Murray; his mother, Jerri Gatewood of Mayfield; a sister, Pixie Gray of Mayfield; two sons, Jeremy Gatewood of Louisville and Jack Gatewood III of Mayfield; two daughters, Tiffany Gatewood of Denver, North Carolina, and Amber Gatewood of Gastonia, North Carolina; and seven grandchildren, Adam, Emily, Logan, Trinity, Levi, Dani and Izzy.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Emily Zane Cunningham
Emily Zane Cunningham, 80, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020, after an unexpected accident at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Burie and Ethel Miller.
She had her first date with Zane Cunningham on April 1, 1963, and on July 6, 1963, she married him. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She never lacked a sense of adventure, especially when dealing with her grandsons. She was always ready to try something new from zip lining, escape rooms, to an African safari. She received her degree at Murray State University and also her master's s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. She spent her career teaching children to read, something she was passionate about her entire life. After retiring from Bowling Green Independent School District, she began a new career as a consultant for Pearson Education. She was a member of the International Reading Association and ADK sorority. Since her second retirement, she has lived a life full of friends, bridge, dominoes and events with Orchestra Kentucky. She was a believer in Jesus and a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Emily is survived by her two children, a son, Philip Zane Cunningham and wife Danielle of Bowling Green, and their two children, Nathanial Cunningham, U.S. Marines, and Daniel Cunningham of Bowling Green; a daughter, Joy Cunningham, and her son, Zane Cunningham of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five of her 12 siblings, a sister, Martha Shumaker, a brother, Ferrell (Carol) Miller, a sister, Ann Eaker, a sister, Janice (Bill) Adams, a sister, Sonya Futrell and sister-in-law, Randa Cunningham. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved greatly.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in the future.
Michael Thomas Jones
Michael Thomas Jones, 77, of Jasper, Michigan, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a motor vehicle accident outside of Hammond, Louisiana.
He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a skilled tool and die machinist, an avid Tigers baseball fan, loved genealogy, his pets and politics. He had a love for God that helped him reach almost 40 years of sobriety (April 1, 2020). He retired from Cincinnati Milicron in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1999. He quickly moved on to start his own business, C-Mike Machine Repair, LLC. Mike’s skill set sent him all over the world, Germany, Japan and most of the United States, including working on NASA space shuttle machinery in 2000. He will be sadly missed in the professional world, as well as, by his beautiful, blended family he shared with his wife Yvonne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Goodwin Jones of Murray, and one son, Eric Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yvonne Jean Jones of Jasper; one sister, Martha Welling of Leesburg, Florida; his children, LaDonna Smith and husband Johnny of Kirksey, Richard Jones of Logan Township, New Jersey, Emily Elkings and husband Isaac of Houston, Texas, Noah Laws and wife Racine of Adrian, Michigan, Michelle Hill and husband Ron of Scottville, Michigan, Ricky Hall and wife Samantha of Monroe, Michigan, and Jeanine Hall of Adrian; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Sydney Smith (Zach) Noonan, Ashleigh and Charlotte Jones, Adeline Elkings, Kenneth Stemkowski, Allen, Chance and James Hill, Renessa Callis-Hill, Olivia, Lillian and Noah W. Laws, Chance, Blaize, Armani and Julia Hall, Daniel Jr., and Dylan McCurdy; one great-grandson, Rawlins Noonan. He will be missed by many other family and friends, including his large group of in-laws, Larry Eklund, Cheryl Eklund, Laura (Carl) Davis, Ellen (Dave) Harrison, Brian (Sue) Eklund, Julie (Bob) Reed, Melanie (Steve) Miller, and Amy (Jason) Konz.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.
Lois Elkins
Lois Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
Bobby Workman
Bobby Workman, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Oakview Nursing Home & Rehabilitation.
Susan Hallman
Susan Hallman, 71, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
