Mary Brooks Rose
Mary Brooks Rose, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born July 18, 1933, in Benton, Kentucky, to Joe Rayburn and Lena Elvyn Coursey Rayburn.
She was retired from Fisher-Price, Inc. in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Scheffler and Jane Gossett; and four brothers, Joe Dwight Rayburn, Homer Rayburn, Jerry Rayburn and David Rayburn.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her children, Gale Rose of Lexington, Kathy Rose of Murray and Todd (Teresa) Rose of Puryear, Tennessee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; two sisters, Shirley Williams of Madisonville and Judy Copeland of Sarasota, Florida; and one brother, Tony (Kathy) Rayburn of Murray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Penny G. Lynn
Penny G. Lynn, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She retired as a correctional officer, and was of Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Lynn and Marilyn Kaye Lankford Lesch.
Penny is survived by her wife, Elizabeth Garland Lynn of Murray; a sister, Paula K. Chapman and husband Kenny of Cape Girardeau; two stepsisters, Shelia Gunner and Teresa Byrum, both of Delta, Missouri; two stepbrothers, Dennis Lesch and Ronnie Lesch, both of Delta; one niece Kayla Chapman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two nephews, Korey Chapman and wife Katie of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chevy Chapman of Cape Girardeau; and her precious pets, Lilly, Bella, Oliver and CalLee.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St. Suite A1, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Rowland
Joe Rowland, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.