Jackita White Snelling
Jackita White Snelling, 84, died peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was an accomplished woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Murray, Kentucky, to P.R. “Jack” White and Margaret (Hughes) White.
She was a graduate of Murray High School in 1957 and continued her education at Murray State University where she received her BS in 1961 and MAE in 1980. She earned her Rank 1 in 1986 from Western Kentucky University. Throughout a 36 year career in education, she served students in multiple school districts with a tireless work ethic that was always on display as she worked in a variety of capacities - classroom teacher, gifted education specialist and district administrator.
Jackita was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, a Kentucky Colonel, CASA volunteer, board member for the Chaney House for Boys and a deacon at Beargrass Christian Church. Throughout life she had a positive and energetic personality, captivating smile and was known for her ability to see the best in people and thus inspire them to be their best.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita Carson; spouses, Richard I. Neill Sr and David Snelling; and her beloved English gentleman, Alan Gash.
Jackita is survived by her children, Richard I. Neill Jr and his wife Robyn, and Kelly Neill Haile and husband Tommy; her sister, Claudine “Shortie” Blakeley and husband Ronald “Butch” Blakeley; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Carson; five grandsons, Michael Neill, Jackson Haile, Hampton Haile, Patrick and Samuel Neill; nieces, Terri Boggess (Joey) and Kathy Carson Starks; nephews, Mickey Carson (Stacy) and Chris Blakeley (Katie); and many great and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was blessed with deep and enduring friendships over the course of her lifetime; far too many to name, but each dear and priceless to her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, with visitation beginning at 1p.m.
Gifts given in gratitude for her life may be made to the Beargrass Christian Church Youth Group or to The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Newcomer Funeral Home, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
Sybil Jean Lasater
Sybil Jean Lasater, 89, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear, in Puryear, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.