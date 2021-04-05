Gloria A. Beckwith
Gloria A. Beckwith, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Buffalo, New York.
She retired from Walmart in Murray and was a member of Hope Harbor Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Green; her husband, Darrell Beckwith; and two brothers, Paul and Jerry Webb.
Gloria is survived by two sisters, Kathy Palmateer of Holland, New York, and Shelly Vaughan of Canada, as well as many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Hope Harbor Church on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Wallace McGehee
James Wallace McGehee was born March 9, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Desiree McGehee and Everett Bradford, who preceded him in death.
He went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
James was affectionately known as “Jimmy” by family and most who loved him. He grew up in a spiritual household and accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Murray. He attended and graduated from Douglass High School in Murray in 1961. While in high school, Jimmy was an all-star football player. He was so fast on the field that no one could tackle him. Family and fans ultimately gave him the nickname “Rabbit” on the football field.
In 1961, James Wallace and Pearley Mae Foster married, and from their union welcomed a beautiful daughter, Patrice Michelle. After high school, James attended Murray State University. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and was on active duty, serving in the Vietnam War. After serving in the war for a few years, Jimmy returned to Murray.
James migrated north to Detroit, Michigan to pursue better job opportunities. He became employed by Chrysler Corporation – Sterling Stamping as a production operator and was with the company for 39 years until he retired in 2006. While in Detroit, he met Janise Beauford and they were joined in marriage in 1978. From that union, they welcomed a handsome son, Deon James, and a beautiful daughter Raquel Mishon. After he retired, he returned to Murray to assist with taking care of his late aunt, Betty Jean McGehee.
James worked as an auto mechanic his entire life because of his love of cars. He mastered just about everything he did. He was an excellent hunter, and very few people could outshoot him. There was no sport that James played that he could not master. He loved all sports, especially football and basketball. He had incredible strength like no other man that you could ever meet. He put those skills and love of sports to use when he became an assistant coach for St. Martin DePorres Catholic High School Boys Basketball team in Detroit and served in that capacity from the late 1970’s to 1983.
He adored his children and there was nothing that he would not do for them. He loved life. His generosity, friendliness and kindness to people was a tribute to the beauty of his heart. His presence and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived by his children, Patrice Michelle Ellis (Troy) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Deon James McGehee of Baltimore, Maryland, and Raquel Mishon McGehee (Shonie) of Detroit, Michigan; his grandchildren, Trey Ellis, Aleem Cullins-McGehee and Titan McGehee; his aunt Betty Jean Thomas; siblings LaQuita Bradford, Artelia Trice (Allen), Everett Bradford Jr. (Latonya) and Omega Robinson (Jackie). He leaves a host of other family members and great friends to cherish his memories.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home.
Jason Adam Smith
Jason Adam Smith, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.