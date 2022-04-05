Penny G. Lynn
Penny G. Lynn, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 1, 1967, in St. Charles, Missouri.
She retired as a correctional officer, and was of Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Lynn and Marilyn Kaye Lankford Lesch.
Penny is survived by her wife, Elizabeth Garland Lynn of Murray; a sister, Paula K. Chapman and husband Kenny of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; stepfather, Hughes Lesch of Delta, Missouri; two stepsisters, Shelia Gunner and Teresa Byrum, both of Delta, Missouri; two stepbrothers, Dennis Lesch and Ronnie Lesch, both of Delta; one niece, Kayla Chapman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two nephews, Korey Chapman and wife Katie of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chevy Chapman of Cape Girardeau; one great-nephew, Kaynen Chapman of Chaffee; and her precious pets, Lilly, Bella, Oliver and CalLee.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St. Suite A1, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Joel ‘Joe’ Lane Rowland
Joel “Joe” Lane Rowland, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born March 5, 1943, in Murray, to Pat Rowland and Flora Johnson Rowland.
He was the general manager at Parker Ford, where he retired after 38 years with the company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray, the Bill Adams Sunday School Class, and previously served as a Deacon. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era.
Joe could often be found in front of a TV with his UK Basketball cap perched on his head, a sweet tea beside him, and a dog begging for a snack. Sundays were always spent surrounded by family and friends, several calling out for Pappy to come taste test, open a jar or fire up the grill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Dyer and Anita Mansfield.
Joe is survived by his wife, Brenda Compton Rowland of Murray, whom he married July 11, 1965, in Greenwich, Virginia; one daughter, Vicki Rowland of Murray; one son, Patrick Rowland and wife, Eve of Robards; one granddaughter, Jordyn Rowland of Los Angeles, California, and two stepgrandchildren, Alan Fox of Cadiz and Amanda Fox of Robards; and many more nieces and nephews than fit in this space.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Jason Ellerbrook officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box, 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Kay Gallimore Underwood
Evelyn Kay Gallimore Underwood, 80, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Henry County, Tennessee, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha, Iowa.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Daron W. Gallimore and Virginia Ann Wade Gallimore, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church. She formerly worked as an LPN at Westview Nursing Home in Murray.
She married Hal Underwood of Marion on Oct. 6, 1957, and he survives. She is also survived by daughters, Beverly Kay (Rick) Wade of Maryville, Tennessee, and Sheila Ann (Lindy) Carr of Marion; grandchildren, Candace Buskohl, Jordan Carr, Alyssa Medin, Sera Carr, Wesley Wade and Whitney Williams; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee; and brothers, Weldon Gallimore of Puryear and Bryon Gallimore of Thompson Station, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Latricia Trull of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Jordan Carr, Jesse Williams, Dawson Medin, Caleb Buskohl, Wesley Wade and Lucas Buskohl.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.