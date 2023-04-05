Sybil Jean Lasater
Sybil Jean Lasater, 89, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born June 19, 1933, in Kennett, Missouri, to Enoch Harvey Kaiser and Lue Ethel (Hyatt) Kaiser.
She was a homemaker and worked as a salesclerk at The Shoe Tree. She was a 50-year member of the Murray Star Chapter #433 of the Order of The Eastern Star of Kentucky. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church, and after moving to Tennessee, she became a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joe Franklin Lasater Sr., whom she married May 6, 1950; and siblings, Marion Calvin Kaiser, Enoch H Kaiser, George T. Kaiser, Myra Kathleen Creamer, Lillie Marie Huffman, Ruth G. Huffman and Evelyn M. Ronkoski.
Sybil is survived by her children; Marilyn Aubrey and husband Will of Murray, Dayton Lasater and wife Trina Swift Lasater of Magnolia, Texas, Joe Franklin “Jody” Lasater Jr. of Murray and Lana White and husband Michael of Buchanan; a sister, Lue Ethel Howell of Sikeston, Missouri; grandchildren, Spri Anne Wheatley, William David Aubrey (Arianna), Joshua Lee Lasater (Amanda), Amy Carol Pervine (Trevor), Emily Susan Ashton (Michael), Heather Karchefski, Susan Kaylee White and James David White; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Buchanan. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, with an Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Sybil’s name to New Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 748, Murray, KY 42071.
Evelyn Wells Newport
Evelyn Wells Newport, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
She was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Shiloh, Kentucky, to John Wells and Audra (Howlett) Wells.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Newport, and three sisters, Edna Parks, Ruth Seaford and Suzy Lamb.
Mrs. Newport is survived by one son, Jim Newport and wife Julie of Albany, Georgia; nieces, Sandra Parks of Murray, Vickie Son of Benton and Martha Woodruff of Guilford, Connecticut; and nephews, Tommy Seaford of Benton and Steve Seaford of Paducah.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Ivy Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ivy Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Patsy Pittman, 2060 Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Hollis Davenport
Hollis Davenport, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
