Maureen Graves Ragsdale
Maureen Graves Ragsdale, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bernard Lee Rowland and Opal Jane Lamb Rowland.
She retired from Fisher-Price in Murray and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Ragsdale, and one sister, Bernice McClure.
Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by one daughter, Vickie Mahan and husband John of Murray; one son, Rick Ragsdale and wife Becky of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jayson Mahan, Brad Mahan, Amy Mahan Cornelius and Jeremiah Ragsdale; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Susan Marjean Doss Huff
Susan Marjean Doss Huff, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born April 15, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Linas Bernard “Bernie” Doss and Zella Australia Self Doss.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton in Murray and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Huff; five brothers; and three sisters.
Mrs. Huff is survived by two sons, Mark Hathorn and wife Connie and John Reynolds, all of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Susan Reynolds of Murray; five grandchildren, Miles Hathorn and wife Heather, Christine Bidwell Houser and husband Alec, Erica Bidwell Miller and husband Christopher, Justin Reynolds and fiancé Amber Wade and Jason Reynolds; and four great-grandchildren, Payton Hathorn, Maddie Hathorn, Riley Hathorn and Theodore “Teddy” Miller.
There will be no public visitation or memorial service held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Franklin Jackson 'Jack' Gatewood II
Franklin Jackson “Jack“ Gatewood II, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 28, 1954, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Jack and Jerri Gatewood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and one sister, Sandra Jones.
Mr. Gatewood is survived by his wife, Suzanne Holt Gatewood of Murray; his mother, Jerri Gatewood of Mayfield; a sister, Pixie Gray of Mayfield; two sons, Jeremy Gatewood of Louisville and Jack Gatewood III of Mayfield; two daughters, Tiffany Gatewood of Denver, North Carolina, and Amber Gatewood of Gastonia, North Carolina; and seven grandchildren, Adam, Emily, Logan, Trinity, Levi, Dani and Izzy.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Emily Zane Cunningham
Emily Zane Cunningham, 80, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020, after an unexpected accident at her home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Burie and Ethel Miller.
She had her first date with Zane Cunningham on April 1, 1963, and on July 6, 1963, she married him. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She never lacked a sense of adventure, especially when dealing with her grandsons. She was always ready to try something new from zip lining, escape rooms, to an African safari. She received her degree at Murray State University and also her master's s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. She spent her career teaching children to read, something she was passionate about her entire life. After retiring from Bowling Green Independent School District, she began a new career as a consultant for Pearson Education. She was a member of the International Reading Association and ADK sorority. Since her second retirement, she has lived a life full of friends, bridge, dominoes and events with Orchestra Kentucky. She was a believer in Jesus and a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
Emily is survived by her two children, a son, Philip Zane Cunningham and wife Danielle of Bowling Green, and their two children, Nathanial Cunningham, U.S. Marines, and Daniel Cunningham of Bowling Green; a daughter, Joy Cunningham, and her son, Zane Cunningham of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five of her 12 siblings, a sister, Martha Shumaker, a brother, Ferrell (Carol) Miller, a sister, Ann Eaker, a sister, Janice (Bill) Adams, a sister, Sonya Futrell and sister-in-law, Randa Cunningham. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved greatly.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in the future.
J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Thomas Jones
Michael Thomas Jones, 77, of Jasper, Michigan, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a motor vehicle accident outside of Hammond, Louisiana.
He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a skilled tool and die machinist, an avid Tigers baseball fan, loved genealogy, his pets and politics. He had a love for God that helped him reach almost 40 years of sobriety (April 1, 2020). He retired from Cincinnati Milicron in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1999. He quickly moved on to start his own business, C-Mike Machine Repair, LLC. Mike’s skill set sent him all over the world, Germany, Japan and most of the United States, including working on NASA space shuttle machinery in 2000. He will be sadly missed in the professional world, as well as, by his beautiful, blended family he shared with his wife Yvonne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Goodwin Jones of Murray, and one son, Eric Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yvonne Jean Jones of Jasper; one sister, Martha Welling of Leesburg, Florida; his children, LaDonna Smith and husband Johnny of Kirksey, Richard Jones of Logan Township, New Jersey, Emily Elkings and husband Isaac of Houston, Texas, Noah Laws and wife Racine of Adrian, Michigan, Michelle Hill and husband Ron of Scottville, Michigan, Ricky Hall and wife Samantha of Monroe, Michigan, and Jeanine Hall of Adrian; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Sydney Smith (Zach) Noonan, Ashleigh and Charlotte Jones, Adeline Elkings, Kenneth Stemkowski, Allen, Chance and James Hill, Renessa Callis-Hill, Olivia, Lillian and Noah W. Laws, Chance, Blaize, Armani and Julia Hall, Daniel Jr., and Dylan McCurdy; one great-grandson, Rawlins Noonan. He will be missed by many other family and friends, including his large group of in-laws, Larry Eklund, Cheryl Eklund, Laura (Carl) Davis, Ellen (Dave) Harrison, Brian (Sue) Eklund, Julie (Bob) Reed, Melanie (Steve) Miller, and Amy (Jason) Konz.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.
Lois Elkins
Lois Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to Euell Robertson and Estelle Chappel Robertson.
She retired as a deli manager and was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Elkins and Anthony Elkins; and one daughter, Antionette Gividen.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her husband, James Elkins of Murray, whom she married May 21, 1953, in Corinth, Mississippi; two daughters, Mary Sears and husband Stephen of Benton and Rachel Tinsley and husband Tony of Hazel; one son-in-law, Bruce Gividen of Murray; two brothers, Johnny Robertson and wife Julie of Louisville and Gary Robertson and wife Sanda of Hopkinsville; nine grandchildren, Jamie Elkins, Ashley Tefft, Amanda Smith, Derreck Tinsley, Alison Jones, Ryan Sears, Kyle Sears, Elizabeth Sears and Joshua Elkins; and 13 great-grandchildren, Anthony Hutchison, Aidyn Reed, Andrew Smith, Alex Tefft, Addison Tefft, Grey Jones, Felix Jones, Reagan Sears, Will Elkins, Carson Elkins, Hannah Elkins, Lannah Elkins and Maddy Gydesen.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Bobby Workman
Bobby Zane Workman, 83, of Murray Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020, after battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Murray to John and Dixie Jones Workman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three older sisters, Sue Murdock, Dorothy Dunn and Jo Burkeen.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Doris Irwin of Murray; his children, John Owen Workman and wife Sunny of Birmingham, Alabama, and Laura Lee McConnell and husband James of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Wesley Zane Workman, Matthew Norris Workman (deceased), Amanda Jordan Workman Reid, Mitchell Hemphill McConnell and Alexander Owen McConnell; four great-grandchildren, Solomon King, Abraham King, Harper Matthews and Evelyn Rose McConnell; nephews, Rick Murdock, Larry Murdock and Dennis Burkeen; and nieces, Cynthia Murdock Hardjakusumah, Patsy Jo Burkeen Black, Deborah Dunn and Patricia Dunn Tustian.
Bobby was very proud of his hometown of Murray. He was one of the first paper boys for the Murray Ledger & Times back in the late 1940s and later became circulation manager at the age of 16. His sister, Jo Burkeen, worked at the Ledger & Times for more than 60 years. As a child, he was a Cub Scout, belonged to the 4-H Club, and attended the Church of Christ. He liked to play baseball and football and to study maps. In 1955, he graduated from Murray High School. He graduated from Murray State University in 1959 with a degree in chemistry, and became a member of the Epsilon-Lambda Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He taught math and chemistry in Indiana where he married Suzanne Owen in 1962, before earning his master’s degree in chemistry from Brown University in 1964.
After graduating, Bobby worked his entire career in the paper business starting at Mead Paper in Sylva, North Caroline, then at Bowater in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and later for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington and Columbus, Mississippi, until retiring in 1998 after 35 years. It was in Columbus that he met his second wife, Jeanette Workman. Bobby and Jeanette had a happy marriage before she died after a long illness in 2013.
In 2014, he returned home to his friends and family in Murray. He became a very active Rotarian and worked part time to deliver the Dollars and $ense for the Murray Ledger & Times. It was at Sunday school at University Church of Christ that he met his wonderful wife, Doris, and they married in 2015.
He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date.
Jill Miller Adams
Jill Miller Adams, 43, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, after an extended illness.
She was born Sept. 26, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to John and Debbie Miller.
Jill is survived by her husband, William C. (Chip) Adams III, whom she married Jan. 20, 1996; a son, William C. (Will) Adams IV and wife Sydney of Lexington; two daughters, Callie Anne Adams and Katherine Emery Adams, both of Murray; her parents, John and Debbie Miller of Murray; a brother, Greg Miller and wife Nicole of Severn, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Courtney Vanover and husband Ryan; four nieces, Lily Anne Vanover, Avery Rylyn Vanover, Mary L. Miller and Rebekah L. Miller, one nephew, Josiah Todd Miller; her uncle, Kevin Russell and wife Lana; and her aunt, Jan McKeel and husband Al, all of Murray.
Jill graduated from Murray High School in 1994 where she was an active member of the MHS community. She also went on to attend Murray State University, but considered her life’s greatest accomplishment to be raising her kids and building a life with her husband, Chip. She spent the best years of her life taking care of her family and friends and spreading joy to all those she met. She enjoyed her time teaching at Kingdom Kids Learning Center and having the opportunity to positively impact lives of other children in the same way she did her own.
At Jill’s very specific request, there will be no funeral, visitation or other form of memorial service; however, her family will privately inter her ashes as she wished at the Murray City Cemetery at some point in the future.
In lieu of flowers or other manners of remembrance, expressions of sympathy may be made to either of the following: the Community Paramedic Program at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; one program which she specifically benefited from and the other which has always been her favorite charitable organization. In addition, Jill would really want everyone to do something nice for someone else, a family member, friend or complete stranger, because that is what she chose to do each day of her life.
