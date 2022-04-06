Eugene Waggoner
Eugene Waggoner, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 9, 1922, near Crutchfield, Kentucky, to Shelby Waggener and Inez Atkins Waggener.
An error on his birth certificate resulted in a misspelling of his last name, and all his life this has caused some confusion with family records.
He was a graduate of Murray State University with post graduate work at the University of Kentucky. World War II disrupted his studies when he decided to enlist in the US Navy. His officer training was completed after graduating first from the Navy V-12 Officer Training School at Berea College and then the Navy Midshipmen’s School at Columbia University, New York City. Eugene served his country in both the European and Pacific Theaters in the Navy amphibious forces. He was navigator of LST 540, participating in the D-Day landings at Normandy and later in the assault of Okinawa. At the end of the war, he participated in the logistical support of the occupation of Japan. His involvement with the US Navy did not end with the war. His post-war Naval Reserve assignments included serving as Commanding Officer, Naval Electronics Division in Paducah, Fifth Naval District Manpower Representative, and Public Information Officer for the United States Naval Academy. He retired with the rank of Lt. Commander and was a member of the Retired Officers Association.
Eugene’s civilian career began as teacher of by vocational agriculture in Fulton County. He left that position in 1952 to begin his career as a licensed professional engineer at the Union Carbide Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, later known as Lockheed Martin. At the time of his retirement in 1982, Eugene was the quality assurance manager for the plant.
His Christian faith was of upmost importance to him. He served multiple terms as deacon, elder and adult Sunday school teacher in the churches he attended. Most recently, he served as Sunday school teacher at Hickory Woods Assisted Living in Murray, where he had been a resident since 2009.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce B. Waggoner, the mother of his two children; his second wife, Robbie Lanier Waggoner; and his sister, Dr. Pauline Waggener.
Eugene is survived by two children, Paula Waggoner West (Dr. Milton) of Paducah and Mark Waggoner (Renee) of Symsonia; three grandchildren, Benjamin West (Cherith) of Kenedale, Texas, John West (Anna) of Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Lindsey Waggoner of Murray; a stepson Ron Lanier (Christine) of Bulverde, Texas; three stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Stan Walden officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Union Church Cemetery in Fulton, Kentucky. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at als.org., or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mary Beatrice Dale
Mary Beatrice Dale, 77, died Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and resided in Murray, Kentucky.
She attended Hardin Church of Christ and was a life long Christian who lived her faith through God. She leaves behind many friends and family members.
Mary was a mother to Kristi (Jeff) Butler and Wesley (Karen) Dale. She raised her children with her husband, Bill J. Dale. They were married for 57 years. She is also survived by three grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Cornelison of New Braunfels, Texas.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hardin Church of Christ.
Joel ‘Joe’ Lane Rowland
Joel “Joe” Lane Rowland, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born March 5, 1943, in Murray, to Pat Rowland and Flora Johnson Rowland.
He was the general manager at Parker Ford, where he retired after 38 years with the company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray, the Bill Adams Sunday School Class, and previously served as a Deacon. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era.
Joe could often be found in front of a TV with his UK Basketball cap perched on his head, a sweet tea beside him, and a dog begging for a snack. Sundays were always spent surrounded by family and friends, several calling out for Pappy to come taste test, open a jar or fire up the grill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Dyer and Anita Mansfield.
Joe is survived by his wife, Brenda Compton Rowland of Murray, whom he married July 11, 1965, in Greenwich, Virginia; one daughter, Vicki Rowland of Murray; one son, Patrick Rowland and wife, Eve of Robards; one granddaughter, Jordyn Rowland of Los Angeles, California, and two stepgrandchildren, Alan Fox of Cadiz and Amanda Fox of Robards; and many more nieces and nephews than fit in this space.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Jason Ellerbrook officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box, 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Charlie L. Ferguson
Charlie L. Ferguson, 63, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home.
