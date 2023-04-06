Hollis Davenport
Hollis Davenport, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Cairo, Illinois, to Clarence Davenport and Bernice Davenport.
He was a US Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and he worked as a Deputy Jailor for both the Calloway and Marshall County Jail. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steve Jones, and two sisters, Carlonia Crawford and Mary Hallden.
Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife, Nelda (Futrell) Davenport of Murray; four daughters, Holly Ives of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Angie Underhill and husband Dennis of Murray, Cindy Underhill and husband Doug of Murray and Jennifer Cox and husband Dave of North Port, Florida; one son, James Davenport and wife Shannon of Okeechobee, Florida; one sister, Judy Thias of Michigan; one half-brother, Ed Breck and wife Linda of Michigan; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrel Young and Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Temple Church, 2685 Hwy 641 S., Murray, KY 42071.
Paul Douglas Thorn
Paul Douglas Thorn, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born March 18, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas and Tommie Elizabeth (Gilliam) Thorn.
He was a retired truck driver with Gibson Truck Lines in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronnie Thorn; brothers, Billy Thorn and Finnis Thorn; and sisters, Lillian Modglin, Sally Thorn and Louise Thorn.
Paul is survived by his children, Michael Thorn of Hazel, Bradley Thorn of Murray and Kellie Thorn of Hazel; a brother, Edward Thorn of Murray; a sister, Betty Barns of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Zachary Thorn, Kaiden Thorn, Madison Thorn, Jayden Thorn, Cody Thorn, Raymond Cassie, Lexus Thorn, Ronnie Thorn, Shawn Thorn, Kerrie Thorn and Morgan Thorn; and great-grandchildren, Jadlynn Thorn, Zaden Thorn and Evelyn Thorn.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the chapel of Murray Memorial Gardens with Kerry Lambert officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.
Sybil Jean Lasater
Sybil Jean Lasater, 89, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at The Farms at Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
She was born June 19, 1933, in Kennett, Missouri, to Enoch Harvey Kaiser and Lue Ethel (Hyatt) Kaiser.
She was a homemaker and worked as a salesclerk at The Shoe Tree. She was a 50-year member of the Murray Star Chapter #433 of the Order of The Eastern Star of Kentucky. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church, and after moving to Tennessee, she became a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joe Franklin Lasater Sr., whom she married May 6, 1950; and siblings, Marion Calvin Kaiser, Enoch H Kaiser, George T. Kaiser, Myra Kathleen Creamer, Lillie Marie Huffman, Ruth G. Huffman and Evelyn M. Ronkoski.
Sybil is survived by her children; Marilyn Aubrey and husband Will of Murray, Dayton Lasater and wife Trina Swift Lasater of Magnolia, Texas, Joe Franklin “Jody” Lasater Jr. of Murray and Lana White and husband Michael of Buchanan; a sister, Lue Ethel Howell of Sikeston, Missouri; grandchildren, Spri Anne Wheatley, William David Aubrey (Arianna), Joshua Lee Lasater (Amanda), Amy Carol Pervine (Trevor), Emily Susan Ashton (Michael), Heather Karchefski, Susan Kaylee White and James David White; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Buchanan. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, with an Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Sybil’s name to New Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 748, Murray, KY 42071.
