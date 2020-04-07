Cary Miller
Coach Cary Miller of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 18, 1945, in Murray to Claude Miller and Modelle Hendrick Miller.
He was a Little League football coach while in college, and enjoyed teaching and coaching kids. It was then that he began to entertain coaching as a career.
Coach Miller was a 1963 graduate of Murray High School. He graduated from Murray State University in 1968 with degrees in history and physical education. He was quickly hired at Trigg County High School as a high school history teacher, the varsity baseball coach, an assistant football coach and the 8th grade basketball coach. He left Trigg County after one year and returned to Murray where he began work on his master’s degree. He soon pursued a teaching and coaching position in Rockford, Illinois, and moved his young family again in 1970. He was hired as a physical education teacher at Auburn High School and as an assistant basketball and baseball coach. Miller then became the varsity baseball coach after three years.
Every summer Coach Miller and his family returned to Murray so he could work on his masters, while coaching American Legion baseball. When the Murray High basketball position became open that summer he applied and was hired. After two years at Murray High, he picked up the varsity baseball coaching position as well.
Coach Miller retired from teaching in 2002 and stepped down from baseball in 2006 after 29 years. At Murray High School, his baseball teams won an astounding 463 games. He won eight First Region championships,16 district championships, and was the state runner-up in 1978. He supported over 32 baseball athletes as they transitioned to Division 1 baseball. Miller was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001, the Murray High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a player on the 1961 football team. He is the schools all-time win leader in both basketball and baseball. He was honored to have the Murray High School baseball field named in his honor in 2018 – Alumni Field at Cary Miller Park.
Cary also served as the head basketball coach at Murray High School from 1975 to 1996. Coach Miller’s basketball record at Murray was 310-231. During his tenure, he won nine district championships and two regional championships. Numerous former basketball players continued their careers at the NAIA, Division 3, Division 2 and Division 1 levels. Additionally, during his years at MHS, Miller served as athletic director and coached football, tennis and golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Claude Mitt Miller.
Cary leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn Hopkins Miller; his sons, Cary Miller Jr. and wife Cathryn of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Dr. Mark Miller and wife Heather of Jackson, Tennessee; a daughter, Amy Miller Clinton and husband Rodney of Murray; an “adopted” son, Mike Wright and husband John of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Caroline, Harrison, Meg and Barrett Miller of Jackson, Rachel Miller of Dunwoody and Will and Nick Clinton of Murray; two brothers, Dr. Frank Miller and wife Pat of Lexington and Dr. David Miller and wife Meredith of Murray; his mother-in-law, Eva Woods Hopkins of Murray; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly loved.
There will be no service at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date so that he can be honored by his family, former students, friends, and the many young men who played for him over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray High Baseball Diamond Club, 1800 Sycamore St., Murray, KY, 42071.
Bobby Workman
Bobby Zane Workman, 83, of Murray Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020, after battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Murray to John and Dixie Jones Workman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three older sisters, Sue Murdock, Dorothy Dunn and Jo Burkeen.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Doris Irwin of Murray; his children, John Owen Workman and wife Sunny of Birmingham, Alabama, and Laura Lee McConnell and husband James of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Wesley Zane Workman, Matthew Norris Workman (deceased), Amanda Jordan Workman Reid, Mitchell Hemphill McConnell and Alexander Owen McConnell; four great-grandchildren, Solomon King, Abraham King, Harper Matthews and Evelyn Rose McConnell; nephews, Rick Murdock, Larry Murdock and Dennis Burkeen; and nieces, Cynthia Murdock Hardjakusumah, Patsy Jo Burkeen Black, Deborah Dunn and Patricia Dunn Tustian.
Bobby was very proud of his hometown of Murray. He was one of the first paper boys for the Murray Ledger & Times back in the late 1940s and later became circulation manager at the age of 16. His sister, Jo Burkeen, worked at the Ledger & Times for more than 60 years. As a child, he was a Cub Scout, belonged to the 4-H Club, and attended the Church of Christ. He liked to play baseball and football and to study maps. In 1955, he graduated from Murray High School. He graduated from Murray State University in 1959 with a degree in chemistry, and became a member of the Epsilon-Lambda Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He taught math and chemistry in Indiana where he married Suzanne Owen in 1962, before earning his master’s degree in chemistry from Brown University in 1964.
After graduating, Bobby worked his entire career in the paper business starting at Mead Paper in Sylva, North Caroline, then at Bowater in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and later for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington and Columbus, Mississippi, until retiring in 1998 after 35 years. It was in Columbus that he met his second wife, Jeanette Workman. Bobby and Jeanette had a happy marriage before she died after a long illness in 2013.
In 2014, he returned home to his friends and family in Murray. He became a very active Rotarian and worked part time to deliver the Dollars and $ense for the Murray Ledger & Times. It was at Sunday school at University Church of Christ that he met his wonderful wife, Doris, and they married in 2015.
He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.
There will be a memorial service planned at a later date.
Jill Miller Adams
Jill Miller Adams, 43, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, after an extended illness.
She was born Sept. 26, 1976, in Murray, Kentucky, to John and Debbie Russell Miller.
Jill is survived by her husband, William C. (Chip) Adams III, whom she married Jan. 20, 1996; a son, William C. (Will) Adams IV and wife Sydney of Lexington; two daughters, Callie Anne Adams and Katherine Emery Adams, both of Murray; her parents, John and Debbie Miller of Murray; a brother, Greg Miller and wife Nicole of Severn, Maryland; mother-in-law Genevieve Adams; a sister-in-law, Courtney Vanover and husband Ryan; four nieces, Lily Anne Vanover, Avery Rylyn Vanover, Mary L. Miller and Rebekah L. Miller; one nephew, Josiah Todd Miller; her uncle, Kevin Russell and wife Lana; and her aunt, Jan McKeel and husband Al, all of Murray.
Jill graduated from Murray High School in 1994 where she was an active member of the MHS community. She also went on to attend Murray State University, but considered her life’s greatest accomplishment to be raising her kids and building a life with her husband, Chip. She spent the best years of her life taking care of her family and friends and spreading joy to all those she met. She enjoyed her time teaching at Kingdom Kids Learning Center and having the opportunity to positively impact lives of other children in the same way she did her own.
At Jill’s very specific request, there will be no funeral, visitation or other form of memorial service; however, her family will privately inter her ashes as she wished at the Murray City Cemetery at some point in the future.
In lieu of flowers or other manners of remembrance, expressions of sympathy may be made to either of the following, the Community Paramedic Program at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; one program which she specifically benefited from and the other which has always been her favorite charitable organization. In addition, Jill would really want everyone to do something nice for someone else, a family member, friend or complete stranger, because that is what she chose to do each day of her life.
