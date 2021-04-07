Brenda Kay Henderson
Brenda Kay Henderson, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Puryear, Tennessee, to J.W. Orr and Velma Lee Salmon Orr.
She was retired after 25 years of service with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and the Billington Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Be-Ronda Carter; a sister, Linda Parris; and a brother, Larry Lee Orr.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Joe Lee Henderson of Hazel, whom she married Nov. 5, 1965 in Rockwall, Texas; a daughter, Lisa Kay Henderson Shawhan and husband Timothy of Hazel; a stepdaughter, Vickie Lee Littlefield and husband Michael of Dallas, Texas; a stepson, Teddy Lee Henderson and wife Roxanne of Iowa; one grandchild, Victor Clayton; nine stepgrandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mike Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Spann
Ann Spann, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Murray—Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept 2, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to J.L. Culpepper and Maggie Barnes Culpepper, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Murray State University after 31 years serving as the secretary for the cashier’s office. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Ms. Spann is survived by one daughter, Michelle Spann Tyler and husband Col. Matthew Tyler of Alexandria, Virginia; two sons, Mick Spann and wife Becky of Murray and Jerry Spann and wife Alix of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister, Judy Rogers and husband Franklin of Murray; eight grandchildren, Tyler Spann Roberts and husband Christopher of Paducah, Jason Spann of Paducah, Nicholas Fain and wife Debbie Masters of Lexington, Adam Fain and wife Beth of Lexington, Spencer Fain and wife Savannah of Lexington, Jordan Crosno of Murray, Jessica Iacovetta and husband Greg of Crestview, Florida, and Joshua Tyler of Alexandria; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Roberts, Henry Roberts, Addison Masters, Chandler Fain and Walker Fain; a niece, Renae Rogers of Murray; and a nephew, Ricky Rogers of Palm Desert, California.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Martin Severns officiating. There will be no public visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Oneida Ahart Boyd
Please join us in remembering Oneida Ahart Boyd, longtime resident of Murray, Kentucky, and most recently residing at Morrison Woods in Muncie, Indiana. She passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a long and truly wonderful life of 98 years.
The immediate days prior to her passing were spent on adventures with granddaughter Angela, enjoying sunset drives to see spring in bloom, cuddling with sweet Macy pup, savoring her favorite root beer floats while listening to the sounds of Elvis and Louis Armstrong, and visiting dear friends.
Mrs. Boyd was born to John S. and Stella Ahart on July 25, 1923, in Model, Tennessee, and moved to Murray when she was three years old. She attended Murray State University and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
Mrs. Boyd and her late husband, Lloyd, to whom she was married for 58 years, had one daughter, the late Linda Boyd Cortwright, husband, the late Mike Cortwright, most recently of Muncie, Indiana, and granddaughter, Angela Cortwright of Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was the manager of the local Western Union office for many years, including throughout World War II, where she ultimately met the love of her life, Lloyd Boyd. Their union was the result of a chance meeting after Oneida had the harrowing task of delivering a telegram to Lloyd's family notifying them of his capture by the Germans, followed a few months later by a telegram informing the family of his release. Shortly after the end of the war, Lloyd visited the Western Union office to send a telegram to his unit, and the rest, as they say, is history. Their 58 years together were spent in the company of friends, playing cards, dominoes, and traveling both domestically and abroad with friends and members of their Sunday school class.
She attended First Baptist Church of Murray, where she was a founding member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday school class. While in Murray, she was active in her community. In addition to being a respected member of First Baptist Church, she graciously served the Murray Woman's Club as president from 1982-84, was a member of the Murray Tourism Commission, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board, Playhouse in the Park and the ladies bridge club.
She was most recently a resident of Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie, where she was surrounded by a loving staff who became extended family. During her time at Morrison Woods, she enjoyed playing cards, crafts, serving on the resident council, happy hours, and active trips within the community, including shows at Muncie Civic Theatre and a highlighted outing to the Colts Training Camp.
Known for her love of Kentucky and Murray State basketball, and her overall pride in Murray - she could usually be found wearing Kentucky blue!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Boyd; a daughter, Linda Boyd Cortwright; a son-in-law Michael Cortwright; a sister, Elaine Ahart Brown (James); and her parents, John Ahart and Stella Ahart.
Mrs. Boyd will be lovingly remembered by granddaughter, Angela Cortwright of Charlotte, North Carolina; a niece, Barbara Brown Goodwin (Dennis) of Asheville, North Caroline; grand puppies; and regular visitors, Macy Max and Calumet.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Murray Woman’s Club Memorial Contributions, 704 Vine St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Scott Mason
Robert Scott Mason, 65, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his seasonal condo in Bonita Springs, Florida.
He was born June 6,1955, in Benton Kentucky, to Robert Alexander Mason and Ruby Nell Creason Mason.
He lived in Peoria, Illinois with a seasonal home in Florida.
He studied BA Management at the University of Illinois, Springfield, in the class of 1989. He graduated with the Class of 1973 from Farmington High School in Farmington, Illinois. He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois, for 36 years from March 1974 until retiring in December 2010 as an engineering supervisor. He traveled extensively for his job, visiting Brazil, Spain, France, Germany and England, and many other parts of the world too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Nell and father Robert A.
Scott is survived by his two sisters, Shirley Jean Brown and husband Charles of Hardin and Donna Jo Mungerson and husband Don of Cambridge, Illinois; nieces Tonya Murphy (Pat) and Dee Evans (Todd); nephews, Troy Brown and Darren Mungerson (Michelle); three great-nieces; two great-nephews; and his beloved pet and companion, “Little Guy;” and many cousins and friends.
Scott loved his family and was a great source of information regarding the genealogy of the family. He had a memory like a steel trap and never forgot anything. There are those that say he remembered things before he was even born.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Lyles Cemetery in Benton. Burial will follow with Scott being buried beside his beloved mother and father. A celebration of life service will be held in both Peoria and Bonita Springs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyles Cemetery through Collier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 492, Benton, KY 42025, or to PCAPS Peoria County Animal Protection Services, 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, Illinois.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.