Eugene Waggoner
Eugene Waggoner, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 9, 1922, near Crutchfield, Kentucky, to Shelby Waggener and Inez Atkins Waggener.
An error on his birth certificate resulted in a misspelling of his last name, and all his life this has caused some confusion with family records.
He was a graduate of Murray State University with post graduate work at the University of Kentucky. World War II disrupted his studies when he decided to enlist in the US Navy. His officer training was completed after graduating first from the Navy V-12 Officer Training School at Berea College and then the Navy Midshipmen’s School at Columbia University, New York City. Eugene served his country in both the European and Pacific Theaters in the Navy amphibious forces. He was navigator of LST 540, participating in the D-Day landings at Normandy and later in the assault of Okinawa. At the end of the war, he participated in the logistical support of the occupation of Japan. His involvement with the US Navy did not end with the war. His post-war Naval Reserve assignments included serving as Commanding Officer, Naval Electronics Division in Paducah, Fifth Naval District Manpower Representative, and Public Information Officer for the United States Naval Academy. He retired with the rank of Lt. Commander and was a member of the Retired Officers Association.
Eugene’s civilian career began as teacher of by vocational agriculture in Fulton County. He left that position in 1952 to begin his career as a licensed professional engineer at the Union Carbide Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, later known as Lockheed Martin. At the time of his retirement in 1982, Eugene was the quality assurance manager for the plant.
His Christian faith was of upmost importance to him. He served multiple terms as deacon, elder and adult Sunday school teacher in the churches he attended. Most recently, he served as Sunday school teacher at Hickory Woods Assisted Living in Murray, where he had been a resident since 2009.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce B. Waggoner, the mother of his two children; his second wife, Robbie Lanier Waggoner; and his sister, Dr. Pauline Waggener.
Eugene is survived by two children, Paula Waggoner West (Dr. Milton) of Paducah and Mark Waggoner (Renee) of Symsonia; three grandchildren, Benjamin West (Cherith) of Kenedale, Texas, John West (Anna) of Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Lindsey Waggoner of Murray; a stepson Ron Lanier (Christine) of Bulverde, Texas; three stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Stan Walden officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Union Church Cemetery in Fulton, Kentucky. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at als.org., or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Kay Gallimore Underwood
Evelyn Kay Gallimore Underwood, 80, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Henry County, Tennessee, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha, Iowa.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Daron W. Gallimore and Virginia Ann Wade Gallimore, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church. She formerly worked as an LPN at Westview Nursing Home in Murray.
She married Hal Underwood of Marion on Oct. 6, 1957, and he survives. She is also survived by daughters, Beverly Kay (Rick) Wade of Maryville, Tennessee, and Sheila Ann (Lindy) Carr of Marion; grandchildren, Candace Buskohl, Jordan Carr, Alyssa Medin, Sera Carr, Wesley Wade and Whitney Williams; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee; and brothers, Weldon Gallimore of Puryear and Bryon Gallimore of Thompson Station, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Latricia Trull of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Jordan Carr, Jesse Williams, Dawson Medin, Caleb Buskohl, Wesley Wade and Lucas Buskohl.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.