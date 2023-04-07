Darrel Gene Clark
Darrel Gene Clark, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Murray, to Robert Otho Clark and Sunshine Phillips Clark, who preceded him in death.
He was a life-long farmer, which he had a love and passion for. He was recognized and received several awards throughout his career of farming. He was a previous employee of Emerson Electric in Paris, Tennessee, and a postal carrier for the Unites States Postal Service. He was well known for his woodworking abilities, building anything from furniture to bird houses. He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men. He served the church in many different positions, including serving as a trustee, Sunday school teacher, youth director, a church council chairman, and the church choir.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Dianne Scott Clark of Murray, whom he married June 26, 1965; one son, Darren Scott Clark and wife Valerie of Murray; one brother, Robert Clark and wife Judy of Murray; two grandchildren, Darrah Jackson and husband Cody and Sunny Clark, all of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Walker Clark Jackson of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with David Allbritten officiation. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Wells Newport
Evelyn Wells Newport, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray.
She was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Shiloh, Kentucky, to John Wells and Audra (Howlett) Wells.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Newport, and three sisters, Edna Parks, Ruth Seaford and Suzy Lamb.
Mrs. Newport is survived by one son, Jim Newport and wife Julie of Albany, Georgia; nieces, Sandra Parks of Murray, Vickie Son of Benton and Martha Woodruff of Guilford, Connecticut; and nephews, Tommy Seaford of Benton and Steve Seaford of Paducah.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Ivy Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ivy Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Patsy Pittman, 2060 Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Hollis Davenport
Hollis Davenport, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Cairo, Illinois, to Clarence Davenport and Bernice Davenport.
He was a US Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and he worked as a Deputy Jailor for both the Calloway and Marshall County Jail. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steve Jones, and two sisters, Carlonia Crawford and Mary Hallden.
Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife, Nelda (Futrell) Davenport of Murray; four daughters, Holly Ives of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Angie Underhill and husband Dennis of Murray, Cindy Underhill and husband Doug of Murray and Jennifer Cox and husband Dave of North Port, Florida; one son, James Davenport and wife Shannon of Okeechobee, Florida; one sister, Judy Thias of Michigan; one half-brother, Ed Breck and wife Linda of Michigan; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Darrel Young and Tom Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in New Jenny Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Temple Church, 2685 Hwy 641 S., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kaye Hale Doran
Kaye Hale Doran, 74, of Covington, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Robert Boyd Elkins
Robert Boyd Elkins, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Sybil Jean Lasater
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Buchanan, Tennessee.
———————
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Hollis Davenport
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Jenny Ridge Cemetery.
Darrel Gene Clark
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Evelyn Wells Newport
A memorial graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Ivy Cemetery with burial to follow.