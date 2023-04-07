Kaye Hale Doran
Kaye Hale Doran, 74, of Cordova, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Russellville, Kentucky, to Reid Hale and Virginia Morgan Hale.
She was a 1967 graduate of Murray High School, a graduate of Murray State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics. She was also a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Arts degree in Childhood Education. She worked 25 years in childcare management at Kindercare Learning Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. She worked at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the assistant to the President at Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tennessee. Before retiring, she was employed at a privately owned day care in Murray.
Kaye was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a life of joy and servanthood. Her greatest passion was music. She used her God given musical gift to bless others, particularly at church, playing the piano, singing, and playing handbells. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. To know her was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Joe Doran; an infant daughter, Daysha Doran; and a daughter, Amy Doran.
Kaye is survived by her son, Jonathan Doran of Cordova, Tennessee; her mother, Virginia Hale; a sister, Susan Blackford and husband Wayne of Murray; a grandson, Ryan Sinclair; a granddaughter, Kayla Thompson; and a great-grandson, Delmarius Thompson, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; a niece, Elizabeth Morse and husband Matthew; a nephew, Will Blackford and wife Kristy; great-nephews, Hank Moore, Fitz and Kirk Blackford; and a great-niece, Charlie Morse.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler, Jeff Rudy and Gary Vacca officiating. Burial will follow in Puryear Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and at 10 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the church.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpher
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpfer, 94, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, spent most of her life in Antioch, Illinois, and the past 30 years in Murray, Kentucky.
“Feisty JoAnne,” as people lovingly referred to her, enjoyed life. She was an avid water aerobics enthusiast which she enjoyed well into her 90s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kumpfer; sisters, Georgia Rooth and Kathy Boynton; and a grandson, Jason Bolton.
JoAnne is survived by her three children, Nancy Colby-Schneider (G.L.), Gail Bolton (Keith) and Bob Kumpfer (Mary); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no service held.
Donations may be made in Joanne’s name to Gentiva Hospice, 10150 W. National Avenue, Suite 140, West Allis, WI 53227 or at www.Gentivahs.com.
Strang Funeral Home, Antioch, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.