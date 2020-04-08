Cary Miller
Coach Cary Miller of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 18, 1945, in Murray to Claude Miller and Modelle Hendrick Miller.
He was a Little League football coach while in college, and enjoyed teaching and coaching kids. It was then that he began to entertain coaching as a career.
Coach Miller was a 1963 graduate of Murray High School. He graduated from Murray State University in 1968 with degrees in history and physical education. He was quickly hired at Trigg County High School as a high school history teacher, the varsity baseball coach, an assistant football coach and the 8th grade basketball coach. He left Trigg County after one year and returned to Murray where he began work on his master’s degree. He soon pursued a teaching and coaching position in Rockford, Illinois, and moved his young family again in 1970. He was hired as a physical education teacher at Auburn High School and as an assistant basketball and baseball coach. Miller then became the varsity baseball coach after three years.
Every summer Coach Miller and his family returned to Murray so he could work on his masters, while coaching American Legion baseball. When the Murray High basketball position became open that summer he applied and was hired. After two years at Murray High, he picked up the varsity baseball coaching position as well.
Coach Miller retired from teaching in 2002 and stepped down from baseball in 2006 after 29 years. At Murray High School, his baseball teams won an astounding 463 games. He won eight First Region championships,16 district championships, and was the state runner-up in 1978. He supported over 32 baseball athletes as they transitioned to Division 1 baseball. Miller was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001, the Murray High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a player on the 1961 football team. He is the schools all-time win leader in both basketball and baseball. He was honored to have the Murray High School baseball field named in his honor in 2018 – Alumni Field at Cary Miller Park.
Cary also served as the head basketball coach at Murray High School from 1975 to 1996. Coach Miller’s basketball record at Murray was 310-231. During his tenure, he won nine district championships and two regional championships. Numerous former basketball players continued their careers at the NAIA, Division 3, Division 2 and Division 1 levels. Additionally, during his years at MHS, Miller served as athletic director and coached football, tennis and golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Claude Mitt Miller.
Cary leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn Hopkins Miller; his sons, Cary Miller Jr. and wife Cathryn of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Dr. Mark Miller and wife Heather of Jackson, Tennessee; a daughter, Amy Miller Clinton and husband Rodney of Murray; an “adopted” son, Mike Wright and husband John of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Caroline, Harrison, Meg and Barrett Miller of Jackson, Rachel Miller of Dunwoody and Will and Nick Clinton of Murray; two brothers, Dr. Frank Miller and wife Pat of Lexington and Dr. David Miller and wife Meredith of Murray; his mother-in-law, Eva Woods Hopkins of Murray; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly loved.
There will be no service at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date so that he can be honored by his family, former students, friends, and the many young men who played for him over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray High Baseball Diamond Club, 1800 Sycamore St., Murray, KY, 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joannah 'Marie' Deal
Joannah “Marie” Deal, 102, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 22, 1917, in Rugby, North Dakota, to Boyd Murphy and Eva Linson Murphy.
She worked as an early childhood educator before her retirement. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Circle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Oliver Deal; a son, Thomas Paul Deal; a daughter-in-law, Mary Deal; one sister, Freda Hewitt; and two brothers, Pat Murphy and Bill Murphy.
Mrs. Deal is survived by one daughter, Susan Carroll and husband Billy of Dexter; five grandchildren, Joannah Rogers and husband Brian of Puryear, Tennessee, Joe Peck and wife Crystal of Murray, Tim Deal and wife Julie of Chicago, Illinois, Deeanna Bruce and husband Tim of Athens, Ohio, and Lisa Starks of Columbus, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Garrett, Elaina and Annalise Rogers, all of Puryear, Braden Peck of Murray, Troy and Chelsea Deal of Chicago, McKenna Bruce of Athens and Adam Starks of Columbus.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date after the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen Graves Ragsdale
Maureen Graves Ragsdale, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bernard Lee Rowland and Opal Jane Lamb Rowland.
She retired from Fisher-Price in Murray and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Ragsdale, and one sister, Bernice McClure.
Mrs. Ragsdale is survived by one daughter, Vickie Mahan and husband John of Murray; one son, Rick Ragsdale and wife Becky of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jayson Mahan, Brad Mahan, Amy Mahan Cornelius and Jeremiah Ragsdale; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery with John Dale officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Marjean Doss Huff
Susan Marjean Doss Huff, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born April 15, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Linas Bernard “Bernie” Doss and Zella Australia Self Doss.
She retired from Briggs & Stratton in Murray and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Huff; five brothers; and three sisters.
Mrs. Huff is survived by two sons, Mark Hathorn and wife Connie and John Reynolds, all of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Susan Reynolds of Murray; five grandchildren, Miles Hathorn and wife Heather, Christine Bidwell Houser and husband Alec, Erica Bidwell Miller and husband Christopher, Justin Reynolds and fiancé Amber Wade and Jason Reynolds; and four great-grandchildren, Payton Hathorn, Maddie Hathorn, Riley Hathorn and Theodore “Teddy” Miller.
There will be no public visitation or memorial service held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date when restriction have been lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Elkins
Lois Elkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to Euell Robertson and Estelle Chappel Robertson.
She retired as a deli manager and was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Elkins and Anthony Elkins; and one daughter, Antionette Gividen.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her husband, James Elkins of Murray, whom she married May 21, 1953, in Corinth, Mississippi; two daughters, Mary Sears and husband Stephen of Benton and Rachel Tinsley and husband Tony of Hazel; one son-in-law, Bruce Gividen of Murray; two brothers, Johnny Robertson and wife Julie of Louisville and Gary Robertson and wife Sanda of Hopkinsville; nine grandchildren, Jamie Elkins, Ashley Tefft, Amanda Smith, Derreck Tinsley, Alison Jones, Ryan Sears, Kyle Sears, Elizabeth Sears and Joshua Elkins; and 13 great-grandchildren, Anthony Hutchison, Aidyn Reed, Andrew Smith, Alex Tefft, Addison Tefft, Grey Jones, Felix Jones, Reagan Sears, Will Elkins, Carson Elkins, Hannah Elkins, Lannah Elkins and Maddy Gydesen.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Darrell Walker officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Fay Young
Ruby Fay Young, 82, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Fulton Nursing & Rehab in Fulton.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.