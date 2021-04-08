Roxie Marie Gremore
Roxie Marie Gremore, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Calvert City, Kentucky. She was born April 4, 1938, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Roy and Katie Ryan Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melford Gremore; a son, Kenneth Gremore; and siblings, Louis Moore, James Moore and Wilma Moore. Mrs. Gremore is survived by two daughters, Diane Ray of Bowling Green and Darla Jetton of Murray; two sons, Michael Gremore and Brian Gremore and wife Tammy, all of Murray; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Kenneth Lee Geurin
Kenneth Lee “Squirrel” Geurin died after complications from a long illness at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, on Tuesday April 7, 2020, at 3:45 pm.
He was born Dec. 30, 1941, and was a lifelong member of the Lord's church and attended New Concord Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for many years. In addition to being a tobacco farmer, he retired from the local milk plant where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His love for hunting allowed him to develop many friendships and it was his hobby on into his twilight years. He was an avid Laker fan and attended every event he could. Kenneth loved his Kentucky Wildcats with a passion, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, he loved Kentucky High School basketball. He knew many coaches and referees by name all across Kentucky and, if the Kentucky Sweet Boy’s State Tournament hadn't been canceled this year, he had his tickets, a hotel reserved and ready to attend. This would have been his 50th state tournament to attend, a bucket list item he had in his sights. Kenneth prided himself on his garden which could feed the county with its bounty. He was a selfless servant when it came to feeding large groups at church and community events, where he would always be found behind the grill working his magic. Kenneth loved his family fiercely and was the rock on which they all depended.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Peggy Armstrong Geurin, whom he married on June 7, 1963; his parents, J.D. and Tillie Geurin; a brother Joe Geurin; and a sister Linda Parker. Mr. Geurin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Geurin; two daughters, Jeanetta McCallon and husband Randy, and Jennifer Stubblefield and husband Chad; a stepson William Shelley and wife Meg; stepdaughter, Angela Abbott and husband Mark; six grandchildren, Morgan Carter and husband Wade, Sullivan Friedrich and husband Josh, Sarai Miller and husband Cameron, Ellis Stubblefield, Kennedy Basham and Sam Shelley; a great-granddaughter, Clarke Carter; a brother Jack Geurin; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at New Concord Church of Christ. Pall bearers will be Paul Wayne Garrison, Danny Herndon, Barry Grogan, Ed Davis, Bob Haley Jr., McCage, Charles Stubblefield, Shea Sykes and Josh Sykes. From their childhood, Kenneth encouraged both of his girls to go into education, for he was a firm believer in the power of education, both at school and in church. With that in mind, expressions of memorial may be expressed as donations to the Kenneth "Squirrel" Geurin Scholarship Fund, sent to The Murray Bank, P.O. Box 1300, Murray, KY 42071, or to The Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Jason Adam Smith
Jason Adam Smith, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 25, 1985, in Murray.
He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by father, Michael Smith; great-grandparents, Bowden and Ruth Ford; and one cousin, Derek Glisson.
Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Phyllis Smith; his maternal grandmother, Yolonda Glisson; two sisters, Jenny Jackson and husband Darren and Lee Ann Dillon; two nieces, Halyn and Berklee Jackson; and two uncles, Charles Glisson and wife Angie and Bill Glisson and wife Jeanna, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a,n, to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jenny Jackson, 2776 Stateline Road West, Hazel, KY 42049, to help with final expenses.
Brenda Kay Henderson
Brenda Kay Henderson, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Puryear, Tennessee, to J.W. Orr and Velma Lee Salmon Orr.
She was retired after 25 years of service with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and the Billington Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Be-Ronda Carter; a sister, Linda Parris; and a brother, Larry Lee Orr.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Joe Lee Henderson of Hazel, whom she married Nov. 5, 1965 in Rockwall, Texas; a daughter, Lisa Kay Henderson Shawhan and husband Timothy of Hazel; a stepdaughter, Vickie Lee Littlefield and husband Michael of Dallas, Texas; a stepson, Teddy Lee Henderson and wife Roxanne of Iowa; one grandchild, Victor Clayton; nine stepgrandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mike Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Scott O’Keefe
Scott O'Keefe, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 5, 2021.
Donna C. Slone
Donna C. Slone, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home.
Ann Spann
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Oneida Ahart Boyd
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.