Mary Beatrice Dale
Mary Beatrice Dale, 77, died Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and resided in Murray, Kentucky.
She attended Hardin Church of Christ and was a life long Christian who lived her faith through God. She leaves behind many friends and family members.
Mary was a mother to Kristi (Jeff) Butler and Wesley (Karen) Dale. She raised her children with her husband, Bill J. Dale. They were married for 57 years. She is also survived by three grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Cornelison of New Braunfels, Texas.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hardin Church of Christ.
Dr. Terry L. Calhoun
Dr. Terry L. Calhoun, 72, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, formerly of Between the Rivers, died at 1:55 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Jefferson County Memorial in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and had retired from the Veterans Administration Clinic in Paducah in 2019. Dr. Calhoun had been a practicing physician in Missouri and then Kentucky for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Ney and Loraine Johnston Calhoun, and one son, Zachary Woods in 2020.
Dr. Calhoun is survived by his wife of 23 years, Angela Dodge Calhoun of Kuttawa; three sons Matthew T. Calhoun and wife Ranita of Albany, California, Tommy Calhoun and wife Summer of Ashville, North Carolina, and Josh Woods and wife Amanda of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Martha Cook and husband Gene of Murray; and seven grandchildren, Ella Novak, Neva Calhoun, Azalea Calhoun, Isla Calhoun, Gavin Woods, McKinnley Zismer and Bennett Zismer.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville with Bryan Grigg officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, and anytime Saturday until funeral time, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Brightlife Farms in Princeton, Kentucky.
Dunn’s Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Joe ‘Skip’ Ginn
Joe “Skip” Ginn, 76, of Princeton, Kentucky, died April 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was the son of J.C. and Cora Elizabeth “Libby” Mahan, and Joe Ginn.
He was of the Baptist faith, and worked as a farmer and a brick mason for Ginn Masonry for many years. He enjoyed bird hunting, and was known for his hard day’s work.
In addition to his parents, he was was preceded in death by his uncle, W.A. “Buddy” P’Pool, and his aunt, Jean Gresham.
Mr. Ginn is survived by his son, Shane Ginn (Lisa) of Princeton; his daughter, Shannon Ginn Brown of Hopkinsville; his brothers, Tim Ginn (Sonya) of Cerulean, David Ginn (Becky) of Cerulean and Benny Ginn (Darlene) of London; his sisters, Ellen Dale (Bill) of Murray and Tammy Ginn Carr (Jeff) of Lebanon, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Marcy Mabry (Chad) of Evansville, Indiana, Hattie Jo and Maggie Ginn of Princeton and Cora Beth Brown of Hopkinsville; and a great-granddaughter, Blayke Mabry of Evansville.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Goodman Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.